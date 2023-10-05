Magic Rings -- How to Solve Your Parenteral Formulation Challenges with Cyclodextrins, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Their usage in parenteral drug formulations is frequently preferred over other solubilizing techniques due to their favorable toxicological and pharmacokinetic profiles. Tweet this

This webinar will demonstrate how to use cyclodextrins in parenteral applications, and how to address various formulation hurdles while highlighting their unique functionality that can propel research and development (R&D) efforts in a new direction.

Join this webinar to gain insights into cyclodextrins in parenteral drugs and the mechanisms of drug-cyclodextrin complex formation.

Join experts from Ashland, Firas El-Saleh, PhD, Principal Scientist, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences; and Cory Mahnen, Technology Team Leader, Parenterals, Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Magic Rings — How to Solve Your Parenteral Formulation Challenges with Cyclodextrins.

