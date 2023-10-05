Magic Rings -- How to Solve Your Parenteral Formulation Challenges with Cyclodextrins, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into a regulatory overview of considerations for safe parenteral administration. Attendees will learn about important physiochemical and biological properties of cyclodextrins for intravenous administration. The featured speakers will discuss the mechanisms of drug-cyclodextrin complex formation. The speakers will also share a rational step-by-step approach to optimizing drug solubilization and stabilization in parenteral formulations.
TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an innovative webinar delving into the use of cyclodextrins in parenteral drugs. Parenteral injection is often the best administration route for some active pharmaceutical ingredients. Developing these formulations is a complex task that requires safe, functional, high-quality ingredients. Cyclodextrins are excipients that enable parenteral drug development by increasing their aqueous solubility, increasing their chemical stability and improving their bioavailability through the formation of drug-cyclodextrin complexes.
Their usage in parenteral drug formulations is frequently preferred over other solubilizing techniques due to their favorable toxicological and pharmacokinetic profiles.
This webinar will demonstrate how to use cyclodextrins in parenteral applications, and how to address various formulation hurdles while highlighting their unique functionality that can propel research and development (R&D) efforts in a new direction.
Join this webinar to gain insights into cyclodextrins in parenteral drugs and the mechanisms of drug-cyclodextrin complex formation.
Join experts from Ashland, Firas El-Saleh, PhD, Principal Scientist, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences; and Cory Mahnen, Technology Team Leader, Parenterals, Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Magic Rings — How to Solve Your Parenteral Formulation Challenges with Cyclodextrins.
