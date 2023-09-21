Magical Winter Lights Ensures a Memorable Holiday Lights Experience

"The holiday season is a time for families and friends to come together and create lasting memories, and we are so excited to see our shoppers enjoy this larger-than-life festival," said Heidi MacMillan, General Manager at Katy Mills. Tweet this

Diversity and cultural richness take center stage in this year's Magical Winter Lights event, now celebrating its 8th year. Embracing the spirit of unity, the organizers invite cultural organizations to participate in vibrant performances and set up unique vendor booths. This year, the event introduces a food truck park. The aromatic and diverse offerings from the food trucks will tantalize taste buds and add to the festive atmosphere. Food truck operators interested in joining this culinary journey are encouraged to submit their applications.

As attendees step into the world of Magical Winter Lights, they can anticipate the return of beloved landmarks that have become synonymous with the event's magic. From the grand entrance castle that welcomes all to the prehistoric marvel of the dinosaur exhibits and the heartwarming displays that have captured the essence of Houston, these iconic attractions are ready to delight visitors once more. Additionally, the carnival, an essential part of the festival, will make its much-awaited return, providing extra entertainment and fun for visitors of all ages.

"This marks a fresh beginning as we rekindle our event in a new location," shared Magical Winter Light Organizer Yusi An. "We eagerly await the chance to extend our invitation to the wonderful people of Katy and Fort Bend County, aiming to fill their hearts with joy and create cherished memories."

Ticket sales with early bird specials begin in September, offering everyone the chance to secure their spot in this extraordinary experience. For group ticket sales inquiries, please contact [email protected]. Magical Winter Lights promises a season of enchantment that will resonate with all who attend. Follow along on social media and at www.magicalwinterlights.com for updates on the event.

RoShelle Salinas, Salinas Solutions, 1 281-509-1682, [email protected], www.magicalwinterlights.com

