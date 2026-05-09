MagicWave Launches First Female-Voiced Original Audio Drama, The Secret of the Succubus

MagicWave Debuts First Female-Voiced Original Audio Drama Series Dark fantasy romance The Secret of the Succubus, starring British voice actor Boons, now streaming exclusively on the MagicWave app

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagicWave Debuts First Female-Voiced Original Audio Drama Series

Dark fantasy romance The Secret of the Succubus, starring British voice actor Boons, now streaming exclusively on the MagicWave app

MagicWave, the interactive audio romance platform, announced the launch of its first female-voiced original audio drama, The Secret of the Succubus. Created in collaboration with acclaimed voice actor Boons and writer Chaos Rites, the exclusive three-episode series is now available to stream on the MagicWave app.

This debut marks a major milestone in MagicWave's ongoing mission to expand immersive, listener-first storytelling experiences for a global audience. Designed with a second-person narrative format, the series places listeners directly into the story as the royal heir - creating a deeply personal and cinematic listening experience.

A Dark Fantasy of Rivalry, Power, and Desire

Set in a war-torn kingdom on the brink of collapse, The Secret of the Succubus explores the volatile relationship between a formidable succubus warrior and a defiant royal heir. Forced into an uneasy alliance against a rising external threat, the two must navigate their growing tension - and the dangerous truths that could either save their world or destroy them both.

The series draws on romantasy and supernatural romance elements, including:

Enemies-to-lovers dynamics

Monster romance

Forbidden relationships (human and succubus)

Female-driven storytelling centered on emotional intensity and desire

A Dark Twist on Regency Romance

Drawing inspiration from the global popularity of Regency-era dramas like Bridgerton, the production leverages the authentic British narration of lead actor Boons to heighten the series' historical immersion. This aesthetic choice provides a sophisticated, "Gaslamp Fantasy" backdrop for the listener's role as the royal heir, offering fans a dark, supernatural twist on classic courtly tension and forbidden desire.

Expanding Representation in Audio Storytelling

"Female voice actors have historically had limited visibility in this genre," said Joan He, Executive Producer and General Manager at MagicWave. "While much of the audience is female, the content has largely been male-voiced. We see a clear opportunity to expand formats like F4M (female-for-man), F4F (female-for-female) and F4A (female-for-all), which remain underserved. This series is an important step toward broadening representation and choice for listeners."

The Secret of the Succubus is now available on the MagicWave app with a subscription or 7-day free trial.

Download the app now: iOS or Android

Learn more at: https://www.magic-wave.com/

Follow MagicWave:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@magicwave_audios

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magicwave_audios/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/magicwave.audiobooks/

About the Creators

Boons is a British voice actor known for her work in audio erotica and wellness storytelling. She also narrates audiobooks under the name Bonnie Walsh and has been a key creative partner with MagicWave over the past year, producing content for a wide range of audiences.

Chaos Rites is a scriptwriter specializing in inclusive, escapist storytelling across both NSFW and SFW audio formats, with a growing reputation in the romantasy space.

About MagicWave

Founded in 2023, MagicWave is an emerging platform for interactive romance and audio storytelling. Backed by a team with professional film industry experience, the company is redefining the $1B+ sexual wellness market through high-quality, direct-to-listener audio content.

By collaborating with top voice actors and writers, MagicWave produces original audio dramas, audio erotica, immersive audiobooks, and cinematic listening experiences. Its earlier project, My Sweet Pretty Boy, received a SOVAS Voice Arts Award for Best Audiobook Director.

Media Contact

Sienna Tsan, Meta Elements/ MagicWave, 1 3233630826, [email protected], https://www.magic-wave.com/

SOURCE MagicWave