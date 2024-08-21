Magleby Development Welcomes First Built Home to Velvaere Park City

Magleby Development announces, Solace, the first completed home in Park City's premier mountainside community, Velvære. Following Velvaere's groundbreaking announcement in September 2022, Solace is the first completed home for sale - (starting from $7.45M) within the thoughtfully envisioned wellness community dedicated to providing residents and club members a holistic wellbeing and adventure-centric lifestyle in Park City.

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magleby Development announces, Solace, the first completed home in Park City's premier mountainside community, Velvære. Following Velvaere's groundbreaking announcement in September 2022, Solace is the first completed home for sale - (starting from $7.45M) within the thoughtfully envisioned wellness community dedicated to providing residents and club members a holistic wellbeing and adventure-centric lifestyle in Park City.

Adjacent to the newly expanded Deer Valley Resort currently under development, Velvære is a 60-acre community from local Utah architecture firm THINK Architecture, with 115 planned residences featuring direct ski-in, ski-out access, and year-round mountain adventure and recreation through an onsite ski-lift, extensive ski terrain, discovery-focused outdoor spaces, an integrative wellness center, and family adventure center.

"Velvaere's approach to home building is to truly revolutionize what it means to be 'well' and inspire wellness-based homes and communities of all kinds not just in Utah, but around the world," said Chad Magleby, Partner at Magleby Development. "The first stage of our vision has come to life through our first completed home, offering a unique type of residence to the Park City community. As we continue to develop our community, Velvaere homes will be highly desirable in one of the world's most sought-after year-round destinations."

Located in Velvaere at 10102 Drommen Court, {Solace is a 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home just under 5,000 square feet. Featuring sweeping views of the surrounding mountain landscape and biophilic interior design elements from INC Architecture & Design rooted directly in nature, alluding to age-old rivers, crystal formations, the textures, colors, and shapes of the nearby Wasatch Mountain Range, Solace showcases locally sourced and sustainable materials like stone, tanned leather, naturally dyed fabrics, and antimicrobial copper for hardware and plumbing fittings, to inspire a deep sense of comfort and wellness for residents. Solace} offers a welcoming home aesthetic with intentional seating areas throughout the home on every floor and in each room. Perfect for families or homeowners in need of additional bedrooms, Solace features a modern take on a bunk room providing four beds and plenty of gathering space. Complete with 10-foot ceilings throughout, white oak kitchen cabinetry, a gas fireplace, floating staircase design, engineered hardwood floors, hydronic radiant floors in all bathrooms, and 8-foot solid core interior doors, as well as chargers for electric vehicles, Josh.ai voice control, and a built-in security system with automated door locks and doorbell camera, Solace will offer the ultimate luxury living experience located in the heart of Park City's ski resorts.

In an effort to prioritize intentional wellbeing, Solace also features access to groundbreaking wellness innovations through a customizable Synergistic Sanctuary Space that features environmentally forward design and amenities, a full treatment room (with storage to hold equipment), steam shower, cold/hot plunge, Full Technogym and a HaloIR Sauna to transform the entire experience of a healthier home.

All homeowners at Velvære and residents of Solace will have access to all the Velvaere community has to offer, including transformative hyper-wellness experiences at the nearby state-of-the-art Wellness Center; an aprés ski beach; year-round gear storage and rentals; a full-service restaurant and rooftop bar; outdoor pools and hot tubs; and so much more. For the health-conscious resident, Velvære is enrolled with the International WELL Building Institute to pursue the WELL Certification under the WELL Building Standard, the world's premier performance-based system focused on measuring design and operation features of the built environment that impact human health and wellbeing. A partnership with Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company dedicated to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, will offer Velvaere residents access to early health screenings and precision diagnostics through AI integration in their homes to improve the quality of residents' sleep, air, fitness, nutrition and more.

Solace also features the following upgrades throughout the home, truly revolutionizing the way homeowners live:

Wellness Kitchen Package Upgrade: Upgraded Appliance Package, Gaggenau Cooling + Warming Drawers, Zip Water (Sparkling, Still + Hot Water on Tap), Lomi Compost Bin, and Full Garden Fridge

Recreation Package Upgrade: Ski Boot Dryers in Mudroom and Flow Panel Wall Storage + Skis

Smart Home Package Upgrade: Josh Ai integration

Outdoor Kitchen Package Upgrade: Integrated 30" Combination Drawer, Warming Drawer, Pizza Oven, Under-Counter Refrigerator

Window Shade Package Upgrade: Lutron Automated Window Shades throughout the home

Audio / Visual Package Upgrade: Audio Visual throughout the home and Lutron Ketra lighting throughout the home

The listing for Solace is available here and images here. For more information and regular updates on Velvære, please visit www.velvaereparkcity.com and follow along on Facebook at @velvaereparkcity and Instagram @velvaereparkcity.

About Velvaere

Velvaere is a new 60-acre community featuring direct ski-in/ski-out access to Deer Valley Resort. Residents will enjoy year-round mountain adventure and recreation through a privately accessed onsite ski lift, extensive ski terrain, an integrated wellness center with cutting-edge modalities, and a family adventure center and ski beach. The community includes 115 estate homesites, private residences, and cabins. Velvaere is adjacent to Deer Valley's East Village expansion and enjoys the benefits of being within walking distance from the new base village, yet separate enough to enjoy privacy and exclusivity. For more information on Velvaere, please visit http://www.velvaereparkcity.com and follow along on Facebook at @velvaereparkcity and Instagram @velvaereparkcity.

About Magleby Development

Magleby Development was established to combine the heritage of a 50-year-old best-in-class construction company with a legacy of building Utah's ultra-estates with cutting-edge, technology and wellness-based master planned communities. Magleby Development partners with developers, architects, and interior designers to create luxury wellness communities in some of the most highly sought-after locations in Utah and Idaho.

