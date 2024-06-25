MagMutual Chosen as Preferred Insurance Provider by the Oregon Medical Association

This prestigious endorsement by the OMA is a testament to MagMutual's unwavering commitment to excellence and our focus on serving the needs of both healthcare professionals and their patients," said Bill Kanich, MD... Post this

"We are excited about this new partnership with MagMutual," says Bryan Boehringer, OMA CEO and EVP. "Their dedication to bringing our members quality malpractice insurance including training and tools, such as UpToDate®, will help our members continue to pursue the best practices for patient care," he added.

Key factors in securing this partnership include MagMutual's dedication to helping policyholders mitigate risk, the company's financial stability and its commitment to being a long-term partner.

"This prestigious endorsement by the OMA is a testament to MagMutual's unwavering commitment to excellence and our focus on serving the needs of both healthcare professionals and their patients," said Bill Kanich, MD, JD, Executive Chairperson at MagMutual. "We are honored to be recognized as the preferred insurance provider and remain dedicated to supporting the healthcare community with innovative solutions, unparalleled service and a deep commitment to patient safety."

About MagMutual

For more than four decades, MagMutual has been a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance. Today, we're the largest mutual medical professional liability carrier in the U.S.1, delivering comprehensive coverage to more than 40,000 healthcare providers and organizations nationwide. Our focus on innovation allows us to offer customized advice, exceptional claims support, and consistent financial benefits that result in improved outcomes and stronger PolicyOwners.

About the Oregon Medical Association

The Oregon Medical Association (OMA) is the state's largest professional organization engaging in advocacy, policy, community-building, and networking opportunities for Oregon's physicians, physician assistants, medical students, and physician assistant students. In the state capitol of Salem and in Washington, DC, the OMA's members speak with one voice as they advocate for policies that improve access to quality patient care and reduce administrative burdens on medical professionals.

1 Market position based on S&P Global Market Intelligence 2023 year-end financial filings. Dividends and other policyholder benefits are declared at the discretion of the MagMutual Board of Directors and are subject to eligibility requirements.

Media Contact

Kristen Guilfoil, MagMutual, 404-842-3460, [email protected], www.magmutual.com

SOURCE MagMutual