MagMutual Enhances Digital Experience for Healthcare Providers, Insurance Agents with Revitalization of Online Learning Center

Along with a streamlined, redesigned experience that makes it easier and faster for MagMutual PolicyOwners to access timely information and content 24/7, the revitalized Learning Center includes access to the following tools and resources:

Ready access to CME and discount eligible content. Healthcare providers can now earn CME credits on a wide range of topics simply by reading articles, as well as taking the courses posted in the Learning Center. In addition, partial credits can be seamlessly combined into a single certificate for easier reporting. Discount-eligible policyholders can also easily filter for qualifying content, ensuring they maximize their benefits with minimal effort.

In addition, insurance agents can view content and assignments for their clients as well as download activity logs and CME credits earned.

Altogether, MagMutual's Learning Center currently offers more than 400 different resources focused on risk mitigation and risk management across healthcare specialties and practice settings. A study conducted by MagMutual of 35,796 providers found a strong correlation between the number of risk mitigation courses taken and medical malpractice losses. Specifically, for every course taken the reported loss costs decreased by 3.2%, on average.

MagMutual PolicyOwners and their agents can now access the Learning Center through MyMagmutual found at http://www.Magmutual.com.

