MagMutual Honored for Leadership and Innovation in Digital Healthcare at DHT Summit

"MagMutual and Brandie Szuda have been instrumental in advancing our program and the field of healthcare technology," said Dr. Sweta Sneha, Executive Director of KSU's MSHMI program. "Their continued partnership, insight, and mentorship have made a lasting impact on our students and faculty."

"We're proud to be recognized by KSU and to support the development of future healthcare leaders," said Neil Morrell, CEO of MagMutual.

The 2025 DHT Summit featured more than 30 speakers from across healthcare, pharma, technology, insurance, and finance, and marked the 10th anniversary of KSU's MSHMI program.

About KSU

Kennesaw State is a comprehensive university located on two suburban campuses in Kennesaw and Marietta, northwest of metro Atlanta. We are making an impact across the region, the nation and around the world. As the third largest university in Georgia, Kennesaw State has nearly 43,000 students enrolled in over 180 undergraduate, master's, doctoral degree and certificate programs. The MSHMI program at KSU prepares graduates for leadership roles in health IT, data analytics, and digital transformation through interdisciplinary learning and industry collaboration.

About MagMutual

For more than four decades, MagMutual has been a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance. Today, the company is the largest mutual medical professional liability carrier in the U.S., delivering healthcare liability insurance coverage to more than 40,000 healthcare providers and organizations nationwide. MagMutual offers customized advice, claims support and financial benefits that result in improved outcomes and stronger PolicyOwners.¹

¹ Market position based on S&P Global Market Intelligence 2024 year-end financial filings. Dividends and Owners Circle allocations are declared at the discretion of the MagMutual Board of Directors and are subject to eligibility requirements.

