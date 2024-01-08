MagMutual Partners with UpToDate to Offer Malpractice Risk Reduction Strategies at the Point of Care

"Instead of hindsight, [policyholders will] gain the foresight needed to improve their practice of medicine, which benefits both the policyholder and their patients." - William S. Kanich, M.D., J.D., executive chairperson of MagMutual Post this

"Advice is a core component of our offerings to insureds, and with the integration of our risk strategies with UpToDate, we're redefining how we deliver invaluable risk information to physicians," said William S. Kanich, M.D., J.D., executive chairperson of MagMutual. "Instead of hindsight, they'll gain the foresight needed to improve their practice of medicine, which benefits both the policyholder and their patients."

The company's malpractice risk reduction group, The Institute at MagMutual®, has analyzed decades of claims data and, in collaboration with The Institute's medical faculty, developed strategies that physicians can use to improve their patient care and avoid claims. The information provided on demand in UpToDate is based on those efforts and is available only to the company's policyholders, who receive free access to UpToDate from MagMutual.

"We know the effectiveness of advice is maximized when it's actionable, relevant and delivered at the time of care," said Mark Poling, MagMutual's chief customer officer. "MagMutual is combining technology innovation, data and analytics with a highly regarded physician-centric channel to offer information to our providers when it will be most useful, changing the practice environment and patient outcomes for the better."

UpToDate recently published a post on their online publication platform Expert Insights, further detailing the benefits of this powerful new initiative and the difference it will make for MagMutual policyholders.

About MagMutual

For more than four decades, MagMutual has been a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance. Today, we're the largest mutual insurer of physicians and the second largest mutual medical professional liability carrier in the U.S.*, delivering comprehensive coverage to more than 40,000 healthcare providers and organizations nationwide. Our focus on innovation allows us to offer customized advice, exceptional claims support and consistent financial benefits that result in improved outcomes and stronger PolicyOwners.

*Market position based on S&P Global Market Intelligence 2022 year-end financial filings. Dividends and Owners Circle allocations are declared at the discretion of the MagMutual Board of Directors and are subject to eligibility requirements.

Media Contact

Kristen Guilfoil, MagMutual, 404-842-3460, [email protected], www.magmutual.com

Twitter

SOURCE MagMutual