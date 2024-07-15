Magna Legal Services Acquires Bosco Legal Services, Expanding Capabilities and Reach

Magna Legal Services has acquired Bosco Legal Services, a leading provider in legal investigations, record retrieval, and process serving.
PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services, a leading provider of litigation support services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Bosco Legal Services, a premier firm specializing in legal investigations, record retrieval, and process serving. Established in 1988, Bosco has over 30 years of experience providing legal support to law firms and insurance companies nationwide. This strategic acquisition enhances Magna's comprehensive suite of services, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. Effective July 1, 2024, the merger was facilitated by Chase Culbertson, Head of M&A at Magna Legal Services. Bosco's owners, Jeremiah, Joseph, and Job Jones, will continue to lead the Bosco team within Magna.
Joseph Jones, President at Bosco Legal Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We've been approached for years by large companies that wanted to acquire Bosco, but we've refused, because we're committed to ensuring our clients have the best service available and all team members are well taken care of, priorities that are a rarity with larger organizations looking to do acquisitions. In this partnership with Magna, we feel we've found the perfect fit so our valued clients & team members will continue to be a top priority. This union will only add fuel to the fire of what's already made us great." Jeremiah Jones, CEO of Bosco Legal Services, added, "Our team at Bosco has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional service. With Magna's resources and expertise, we are poised to elevate our offerings and continue our tradition of excellence."
With the addition of the Bosco team, Magna's workforce now exceeds 800 employees in 24 locations across the U.S., positioning the combined company as one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms, both in terms of scale and range of services offered. Bosco's clients will now have easy access to Magna's full suite of services, including court reporting, document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, and jury consulting services.
Jonathan Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Record Retrieval and Co-Founder at Magna Legal Services, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Bosco Legal Services into the Magna family. Their reputation for reliability and professionalism aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering superior litigation support solutions." Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, remarked, "The acquisition of Bosco Legal Services represents a significant milestone for Magna. This partnership not only expands our capabilities but also enhances our ability to serve our clients with unparalleled efficiency and expertise."
The integration of Bosco Legal Services into Magna Legal Services will provide clients with access to an even more robust suite of services, including enhanced legal investigations, seamless record retrieval, and comprehensive process serving. This acquisition underscores Magna's commitment to innovation and excellence in the legal services industry.
