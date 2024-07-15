Magna Legal Services Acquires Bosco Legal Services, Expanding Capabilities and Reach

"We are thrilled to welcome Bosco Legal Services into the Magna family. Their reputation for reliability and professionalism aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering superior litigation support solutions." Post this

With the addition of the Bosco team, Magna's workforce now exceeds 800 employees in 24 locations across the U.S., positioning the combined company as one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms, both in terms of scale and range of services offered. Bosco's clients will now have easy access to Magna's full suite of services, including court reporting, document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, and jury consulting services.

Jonathan Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Record Retrieval and Co-Founder at Magna Legal Services, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Bosco Legal Services into the Magna family. Their reputation for reliability and professionalism aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering superior litigation support solutions." Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, remarked, "The acquisition of Bosco Legal Services represents a significant milestone for Magna. This partnership not only expands our capabilities but also enhances our ability to serve our clients with unparalleled efficiency and expertise."

The integration of Bosco Legal Services into Magna Legal Services will provide clients with access to an even more robust suite of services, including enhanced legal investigations, seamless record retrieval, and comprehensive process serving. This acquisition underscores Magna's commitment to innovation and excellence in the legal services industry.

