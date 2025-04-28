Magna Legal Services Acquires E-Legal, Expanding Capabilities and National Reach

"By combining our resources and expertise, we're able to provide even more value to our clients while continuing to innovate in a rapidly evolving legal landscape." - Jonathan Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Record Retrieval and Co-Founder of Magna Legal Services. Post this

"We've always taken pride in providing high-quality service with a personal touch," said Lisa Huey, Co-Founder of e-Legal. "Joining forces with Magna allows us to scale our impact without compromising on the values and service standards our clients rely on."

Steve Hill, Co-Founder of e-Legal, added, "This partnership is a natural evolution for e-Legal. Magna's national footprint and diverse capabilities create exciting new possibilities for both our clients and our team."

With the addition of e-Legal, Magna's workforce now exceeds 800 employees, 4,000 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters, and 100 litigation consultants across 31 locations across the U.S., positioning the combined company as one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms in the nation—both in size and scope of services. E-Legal's clients will now have access to Magna's full spectrum of litigation services, including court reporting, document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, and nationwide service of process.

"The synergy between Magna and e-Legal is incredibly strong," said Jonathan Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Record Retrieval and Co-Founder of Magna Legal Services. "By combining our resources and expertise, we're able to provide even more value to our clients while continuing to innovate in a rapidly evolving legal landscape."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, remarked, "We look forward to blending the best practices of both organizations to build a stronger, more agile future together. This acquisition represents another step forward in our commitment to delivering outstanding service and opportunity—to our clients and our people alike."

To learn more about Magna Legal Services or to place an order for service of process, visit: https://magnals.com/services/process-service/

Media Contact

Peter Hecht, Magna Legal Services, 1 8666246221, [email protected], https://magnals.com/

SOURCE Magna Legal Services