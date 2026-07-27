Magna Legal Services Acquires Everest Court Reporting, Strengthening Presence in Philadelphia and Expanding Complex Litigation Support Capabilities

Jason Block, Chief Operating Officer of Magna Legal Services, said, "Everest has built a business that is highly respected by its clients. We see tremendous opportunities to build on their success and continue delivering the high level of service both organizations are known for." Post this

Together, the organizations represent a combined workforce of more than 1,100 employees, 4,000 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters and 100 litigation consultants nationwide.

The acquisition builds on Magna's presence in Philadelphia, home to the company's headquarters, and reflects Magna's continued focus on this very important market where Magna was born.

Jason Block, Chief Operating Officer of Magna Legal Services, said, "Everest has built a business that is highly respected by its clients. We see tremendous opportunities to build on their success and continue delivering the high level of service both organizations are known for."

In total, 28 Everest employees will join Magna as part of the acquisition. Everest President Jennifer Luu, who has been instrumental in the company's operations and client relationships, will continue with the business and help establish a presence within the Magna sales organization for Everest clients moving forward.

Everest founder Daniel Cotilla will remain involved with the business in a consulting role over the next 12 months to support a smooth transition and continued growth.

Daniel Cotilla said, "Merging with Magna was an easy decision. Magna shares our commitment to exceptional service, strong client relationships and delivering outstanding results. By joining forces, we can now offer our clients even more services to support every stage of the litigation process. Together, we are confident we will help our clients reach the peak of litigation support."

Clients of Everest will now have access to Magna's full suite of litigation support services, including nationwide court reporting, document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting and investigative services.

Mark Williams, CEO & President of Magna Legal Services, said, "This combination reflects what we look for in a partnership: strong client relationships and a shared commitment to service. Everest has built an impressive business, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead as we combine our strengths and continue supporting clients across the country."

For more information on the full range of litigation support services available through Magna Legal Services, please visit magnals.com.

Media Contact

Heather Trautman, Magna Legal Services, 1 2157048888, [email protected], www.magnals.com

SOURCE Magna Legal Services