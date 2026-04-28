Magna Legal Services Acquires JD Legal Support, Expanding Presence in Utah

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, said, "By integrating JD Legal Support's court reporting capabilities with our broader litigation support offering, we are enhancing the value we deliver to clients and our ability to support complex matters nationwide." Post this

The acquisition was led by John Brownschidle, head of M&A at Magna Legal Services.

"We're excited about the opportunity to build on JD Legal Support's reputation," said Brownschidle. "This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to partnering with high-quality court reporting firms that share our focus on service, reliability and innovation. We look forward to supporting their clients with expanded resources and capabilities."

Julie Bloxham and Daren Bloxham, founders of JD Legal Support, will support Magna in their current roles, bringing more than 20 years of experience and deep expertise in the court reporting and deposition services landscape.

Clients of JD Legal Support will now have access to Magna's full suite of services, including document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, investigative and nationwide court reporting services.

"For many years, we have enjoyed our working relationship with Magna Legal Services," said Daren Bloxham, founder of JD Legal Support. "Mark Williams and the entire leadership team at Magna have created an amazing company that we are proud to represent, both to our clients and reporters. Their service lines and commitment to quality and innovation will be of great benefit to the Utah legal community. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Magna and look forward to the growth and experiences ahead."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, said, "This acquisition builds on an established foundation in Utah and reflects our continued focus on expanding Magna's presence in key markets. By integrating JD Legal Support's court reporting capabilities with our broader litigation support offering, we are enhancing the value we deliver to clients and our ability to support complex matters nationwide."

For more information on the full range of litigation services available through Magna Legal Services, or to schedule a deposition, please visit: https://magnals.com/services/court-reporting/

Media Contact

Heather Trautman, Magna Legal Services, 1 215-704-8888, [email protected], https://magnals.com/

SOURCE Magna Legal Services