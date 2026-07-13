Magna Legal Services and Naegeli Deposition & Trial Combine to Expand Presence in the Pacific Northwest

Marsha Naegeli, Founder of Naegeli Deposition & Trial, said, "When I considered the future of Naegeli, it was essential to find a partner that would value our people, preserve our culture, and continue the level of service our clients have come to expect. I found that in Magna." Post this

With approximately 140 Naegeli employees joining Magna, this represents one of the largest combinations in the company's history. Together, Magna and Naegeli now comprise a workforce of more than 1,100 employees, 4,000 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters and 100 litigation consultants nationwide.

The combination significantly expands Magna's presence in the Pacific Northwest while strengthening its national footprint. It also supports Magna's continued evolution as a digital-forward organization through expanded digital reporting capabilities.

Equally important, Magna and Naegeli share a commitment to service excellence and long-term client relationships. Together, the organizations are well positioned to continue delivering the quality and responsiveness clients have come to expect.

Mark Calzaretta, Founder and Executive Vice President of Magna Legal Services, said, "What stood out to us about Naegeli was the quality of the business they have built and the trust they have earned from their clients over many years. We are excited to welcome their team to Magna and build on that success together."

Naegeli's leadership team will continue leading the organization as the companies thoughtfully align systems, processes and resources.

Marsha Naegeli, Founder of Naegeli Deposition & Trial, said, "When I considered the future of Naegeli, it was essential to find a partner that would value our people, preserve our culture, and continue the level of service our clients have come to expect. I found that in Magna. This combination creates new opportunities for our employees, expands the resources available to our clients, and positions the company for continued success for many years to come."

Clients of Naegeli will now have access to Magna's full suite of litigation support services, including nationwide court reporting, document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting and investigative services.

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, said, "Every organization that joins Magna adds something unique to who we are as a company. Marsha has built an incredible business with outstanding people, a strong infrastructure and a long history of serving clients well. Those strengths make them a natural fit for Magna, and we are proud to welcome the Naegeli team as we continue growing together."

For more information about Magna Legal Services and its full range of litigation support services, visit magnals.com.

Media Contact

Heather Trautman, Magna Legal Services, 1 2157048888, [email protected], www.magnals.com

SOURCE Magna Legal Services