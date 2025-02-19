Magna Legal Services and Republic Services Announce Merger

Magna Legal Services merged with Republic Services, expanding nationwide litigation support. The merger adds Texas offices, enhances services, and strengthens efficiency, benefiting clients with comprehensive court reporting, record retrieval, and consulting solutions.
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services, an ALM award-winning leader in court reporting, medical record retrieval and litigation consulting services, is pleased to announce its merger with Republic Services, a well-respected court reporting and record retrieval company with offices in Houston and San Antonio. Founded over 25 years ago, Republic Services has established itself as a dominant force in the Texas market. The merger, effective February 3, was facilitated by Chase Culbertson, Head of M&A at Magna Legal Services.
Republic's founder, Robert Gauss, Jr., will play a vital role in ensuring a smooth integration, supporting the ongoing success and reputation of the firm. This merger unites two industry leaders, creating one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms in the country. Together, the companies boast a workforce of over 840 employees, 4,000 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters and 100 litigation consultants across 29 locations nationwide. Clients of Republic will now have access to Magna's full suite of services, including document translation, interpreting, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, and nationwide court reporting and medical record retrieval services.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Magna Legal Services," said Robert Gauss Jr., Founder of Republic Services. "This merger strengthens our ability to provide unparalleled service and resources to our clients, we can now assist our clients' needs with a full litigation cycle approach from the beginning phases of discovery through the trial graphics and jury consultation in the later stages of the case, we look forward to what the future holds with this full cycle approach."
Peter Hecht, Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna Legal Services, shared, "The big winners in this merger are the clients. We will be able to expand our support with Republic's record retrieval and court reporting infrastructure while providing their existing clients with additional services to enhance their case outcomes."
Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "This is a very exciting time for Magna Legal Services and Republic Services. The integration of Republic Services' two Texas offices, along with their talented team of over 40 employees in both record retrieval and court reporting and a network of top-tier freelance court reporters, will not only strengthen our footprint in the region but also create a more seamless, efficient operation that will elevate our services across Texas and the entire country."
To schedule a deposition, place an order for record retrieval, or learn more about the end-to-end litigation services provided by Magna Legal Services, please visit our website: https://magnals.com/
