Magna Legal Services and Republic Services Announce Merger

"We are thrilled to join forces with Magna Legal Services"

"We are thrilled to join forces with Magna Legal Services," said Robert Gauss Jr., Founder of Republic Services. "This merger strengthens our ability to provide unparalleled service and resources to our clients, we can now assist our clients' needs with a full litigation cycle approach from the beginning phases of discovery through the trial graphics and jury consultation in the later stages of the case, we look forward to what the future holds with this full cycle approach."

Peter Hecht, Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna Legal Services, shared, "The big winners in this merger are the clients. We will be able to expand our support with Republic's record retrieval and court reporting infrastructure while providing their existing clients with additional services to enhance their case outcomes."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "This is a very exciting time for Magna Legal Services and Republic Services. The integration of Republic Services' two Texas offices, along with their talented team of over 40 employees in both record retrieval and court reporting and a network of top-tier freelance court reporters, will not only strengthen our footprint in the region but also create a more seamless, efficient operation that will elevate our services across Texas and the entire country."

