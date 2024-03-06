Magna Legal Services Enhances Court Reporting Division through Partnership with Coulter Reporting

"We are confident that this partnership will lead to new opportunities for both Magna's and Coulter's clients, employees, and court reporters." Post this

With a workforce exceeding 700 employees, including over 3,500 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters and 100 litigation consultants in 23 locations across the U.S., the union of Magna LS and Coulter positions the united company as one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms, both in terms of scale and the range of services offered. Clients of Coulter will now have easy access to Magna's full suite of services, including document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, and nationwide court reporting services.

Rick Coulter, founder of Coulter Reporting, expressed his sentiments, stating, "Choosing to partner with Magna Legal Services was the best path forward for our clients and employees. Their diversity in service lines will result in new opportunities, increased savings, and better case outcomes."

Peter Hecht, Co-Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Magna Legal Services, added, "Aligning with Coulter Reporting will amplify our coverage in the Southeast and increase our ability to deliver exceptional court reporting solutions and exceed client expectations."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, shared his enthusiasm about the merger, affirming, "We are confident that this partnership will lead to new opportunities for both Magna's and Coulter's clients, employees, and court reporters."

