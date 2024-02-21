Magna Legal Services Enhances Court Reporting Division through Partnership with Jones & Fuller Court Reporting

Magna Legal Services strengthens it's court reporting capabilities in New England by partnering with Jones & Fuller Court Reporting, a premier agency based in Boston.
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning industry leader in court reporting, medical record retrieval and litigation consulting, proudly announces its partnership with Jones & Fuller Court Reporting. Founded in 1984, Jones & Fuller has emerged as a premier court reporting agency in Boston. The combination of the two firms signifies Magna's continued expansion into the New England region. Effective February 6, 2024, the merger was facilitated by Chase Culbertson, Head of M&A at Magna Legal Services. Jones & Fuller's founder, Steve Fuller, will continue to lead the Jones & Fuller team within Magna.
With a workforce exceeding 700 employees, including over 3,500 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters and 100 litigation consultants in 22 locations across the U.S., the union of Magna LS and Jones & Fuller positions the united company as one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms, both in terms of scale and the range of services offered. Clients of Jones & Fuller will now have easy access to Magna's full suite of services, including document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, and nationwide court reporting services.
Steve Fuller, founder of Jones & Fuller, expressed his sentiments, stating, "Our firms' complementary industry strengths, similar collaborative culture and focus on exceptional service will be valued by clients in Boston and throughout the U.S."
Peter Hecht, Co-Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Magna Legal Services, added, "Teaming up with Jones & Fuller will enhance our New England coverage and boost our ability to deliver exceptional court reporting solutions and exceed client expectations."
Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, shared his enthusiasm about the merger, affirming, "We are confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities for our clients, employees, and court reporters."
To schedule a deposition or learn more about the end-to-end litigation services offered by Magna Legal Services, please visit MagnaLS.com.
