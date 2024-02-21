Magna Legal Services Enhances Court Reporting Division through Partnership with Jones & Fuller Court Reporting

"Teaming up with Jones & Fuller will enhance our New England coverage and boost our ability to deliver exceptional court reporting solutions and exceed client expectations." Post this

Steve Fuller, founder of Jones & Fuller, expressed his sentiments, stating, "Our firms' complementary industry strengths, similar collaborative culture and focus on exceptional service will be valued by clients in Boston and throughout the U.S."

Peter Hecht, Co-Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Magna Legal Services, added, "Teaming up with Jones & Fuller will enhance our New England coverage and boost our ability to deliver exceptional court reporting solutions and exceed client expectations."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, shared his enthusiasm about the merger, affirming, "We are confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities for our clients, employees, and court reporters."

To schedule a deposition or learn more about the end-to-end litigation services offered by Magna Legal Services, please visit MagnaLS.com.

Media Contact

Peter Hecht, Magna Legal Services, 1 8666246221, [email protected], www.magnals.com

SOURCE Magna Legal Services