Magna Legal Services Expands in Georgia, Partners with Regency-Brentano, Inc.

We are confident this is another acquisition and partnership that will continue to create more opportunity for our clients, employees, and court reporters.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Regency Managing Partner, Harvey Schulman. "Our clients and staff will truly benefit from the added value Magna LS will deliver with all of the litigation support services they provide."

Peter Hecht, Co-Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna LS, added, "The merging of these companies strengthens Magna LS's position as the industry leader in court reporting services nationwide and provides Regency clients with additional service offerings to support their cases."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, extended his excitement about the merger, stating, "We look forward to taking the best practices of both of our organizations to create a better and stronger future together. We are confident this is another acquisition and partnership that will continue to create more opportunity for our clients, employees, and court reporters."

To schedule a deposition or learn more about the end-to-end litigation services provided by Magna Legal Services, please visit www.MagnaLS.com

