Magna Legal Services Expands in Georgia, Partners with Regency-Brentano, Inc.

Magna Legal Services acquires Regency-Brentano, Inc., an Atlanta-based court-reporting firm. With Regency's strong presence in the Southeast and Magna LS's nationwide reach, the united firms form one of the largest litigation support and consulting entities in the U.S.
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning court reporting, medical record retrieval and litigation consulting industry leader, and Regency-Brentano, Inc. (Regency) announced today the combination of their firms. Atlanta-based Regency was founded in 1986 and has grown into one of the leading court reporting firms in the Southeast. The two companies combined operations on October 18, 2023.
With a workforce of 653 employees and over 4,000 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters and 100 litigation consultants in 24 locations across the U.S., the union of Magna LS and Regency positions them as one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms, both in terms of scale and the range of services offered. Clients of Regency will now have easy access to Magna's full suite of services, including document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, and court reporting services.
"Today marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Regency Managing Partner, Harvey Schulman. "Our clients and staff will truly benefit from the added value Magna LS will deliver with all of the litigation support services they provide."
Peter Hecht, Co-Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna LS, added, "The merging of these companies strengthens Magna LS's position as the industry leader in court reporting services nationwide and provides Regency clients with additional service offerings to support their cases."
Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, extended his excitement about the merger, stating, "We look forward to taking the best practices of both of our organizations to create a better and stronger future together. We are confident this is another acquisition and partnership that will continue to create more opportunity for our clients, employees, and court reporters."
To schedule a deposition or learn more about the end-to-end litigation services provided by Magna Legal Services, please visit www.MagnaLS.com
