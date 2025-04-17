Magna Legal Services Expands National Footprint with Merger of Basye Santiago Reporting

Having known Shenna and Yvonne for over 30 years, I am confident that this merger will be a seamless integration. We look forward to the combined strength of both companies as we continue to lead the industry forward. - Robert Ackerman, Magna Legal Services Post this

BSR's founders, Yvonne Santiago and Shenna Basye-Cara, will continue to lead the BSR team, ensuring a seamless transition and upholding the firm's excellent reputation. Clients of BSR will now have access to Magna's full suite of services, including document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, investigative, and nationwide court reporting services.

"We're thrilled to unite with Magna Legal Services," said Yvonne Santiago, Co-founder of BSR. "This merger allows us to provide even greater value to our clients by offering a wider range of services and delivering cost savings through bundled solutions, such as medical record retrieval, investigative services, and jury research. We've had a long-standing relationship with Magna's founders and are excited to reconnect and work together on this new chapter."

Co-founder Shenna Basye-Cara echoed her sentiments, saying, "Our shared history with Magna's leadership makes this partnership particularly exciting. With the merger, we're positioning ourselves to serve clients not only in Delaware, but across the nation, with enhanced capabilities and efficiency."

Robert Ackerman, Chairman of the Board of Directors Emeritus of Magna LS, shared his enthusiasm, noting, "Having known Shenna and Yvonne for over 30 years, I am confident that this merger will be a seamless integration. We look forward to the combined strength of both companies as we continue to lead the industry forward."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "The combination of BSR with Magna LS will continue to strengthen our presence nationally, and particularly in Delaware and Pennsylvania. We are so enthusiastic to be joining forces with BSR and to further our national and global leadership together."

