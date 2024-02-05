Magna Legal Services Expands Witness Preparation Expertise through CogentEdge Acquisition

Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), a leading litigation consulting firm announces its acquisition of CogentEdge, a strategic witness preparation provided. The merger aims to enhance client experiences and innovate within the legal industry.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning litigation consulting and support provider of litigation consulting, jury consulting, visual communications, court reporting, medical record retrieval, and language services, and CogentEdge, a firm founded in 2014, specializing in strategic witness preparation, announced today the combination of their firms. The merger was facilitated by Chase Culbertson, Head of M&A at Magna Legal Services. We are delighted that CogentEdge's founder, Michael Gross, will continue to lead the CogentEdge team of six consultants at Magna.

With a workforce of over 700 employees, including more than 100 litigation consultants, 3,500 court reporters, and 2,000 interpreters in 22 locations across the U.S., the combined strengths of Magna LS and CogentEdge position them as one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms in both scale and services offered.

CogentEdge's clientele will now benefit from easy access to Magna's full suite of services, including jury consulting, court reporting, document translation, interpreting, social media surveillance, visual communications, and medical record retrieval services.

"The CogentEdge team is super thrilled to be a part of the Magna family and I firmly believe that this strategic alliance is a pivotal step towards enhancing our clients' experience through the litigation life cycle," said CogentEdge founder, Michael Gross.

Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Litigation Consulting at Magna LS, Mark Calzaretta, added, "As we embark on this journey with CogentEdge, we're not just expanding our services; we're crafting a new chapter of innovation in litigation support. Together, we'll synergize our expertise to redefine excellence and set new standards in the legal industry."

"We are delighted to unite with CogentEdge, furthering our national and global leadership together. We look forward to taking the best practices of both of our organizations to create a better and stronger future together," added Magna Legal Services CEO, Mark Williams.

