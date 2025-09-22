Magna Legal Services Joins Forces with Pipkins Investigations

"By joining forces, we can offer the same trusted investigative work our clients rely on, while giving them access to Magna's vast resources and nationwide support." - Kevin Pipkins, founder of Pipkins Investigations Post this

"We are super excited to welcome Pipkins Investigations into the Magna family," said Peter Hecht, Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna Legal Services. "This merger builds on the momentum of our recent acquisition of Bosco Legal Services in California and further expands our investigative services division nationwide. With Pipkins' strong track record and regional expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients."

"Our partnership with Magna opens the door to incredible opportunities for both our clients and our team," said Kevin Pipkins, founder of Pipkins Investigations. "By joining forces, we can offer the same trusted investigative work our clients rely on, while giving them access to Magna's vast resources and nationwide support."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "We look forward to taking the best practices of both of our organizations to create a better and stronger future together. We are confident this is another acquisition and partnership that will continue to create more opportunities for our clients and employees."

