Magna Legal Services Joins Forces with Pipkins Investigations

Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning leader in litigation support and consulting services, has merged with Pipkins Investigations, a prominent private investigations agency based in Houston, TX. With over 25 years of investigative experience, Pipkins has established itself as a key player in the South-Central market. The companies combined operations effective September 5th.
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning leader in litigation support and consulting services, has merged with Pipkins Investigations, a prominent private investigations agency based in Houston, TX. With over 25 years of investigative experience, Pipkins has established itself as a key player in the South-Central market. The merger, effective September 5, was facilitated by Kaelan Moore, M&A Manager at Magna Legal Services.
Pipkins' founder, Kevin Pipkins, will continue to lead the Pipkins team, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the agency's strong reputation. This merger unites two industry leaders, further strengthening one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms in the country. Together, the companies bring together a workforce of over 900 employees, 50 investigators, 4,000 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters and 100 litigation consultants across 30 locations nationwide. Clients of Pipkins will now have access to Magna's full suite of services, including court reporting, document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, and nationwide investigative services.
"We are super excited to welcome Pipkins Investigations into the Magna family," said Peter Hecht, Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna Legal Services. "This merger builds on the momentum of our recent acquisition of Bosco Legal Services in California and further expands our investigative services division nationwide. With Pipkins' strong track record and regional expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients."
"Our partnership with Magna opens the door to incredible opportunities for both our clients and our team," said Kevin Pipkins, founder of Pipkins Investigations. "By joining forces, we can offer the same trusted investigative work our clients rely on, while giving them access to Magna's vast resources and nationwide support."
Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "We look forward to taking the best practices of both of our organizations to create a better and stronger future together. We are confident this is another acquisition and partnership that will continue to create more opportunities for our clients and employees."
About Magna Legal Services
Magna Legal Services is a leading national provider of litigation support services, offering comprehensive assistance at every stage of the litigation process. Services include court reporting, graphic design, jury consulting, record retrieval, and language services. From discovery to trial, Magna is your partner in litigation.
To learn more about Magna's full suite of litigation support services, visit magnals.com.
Media Contact
Peter Hecht, Magna Legal Services, 1 8666246221, [email protected], https://magnals.com/
SOURCE Magna Legal Services
Share this article