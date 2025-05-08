Magna Legal Services Merges with EveryWord to Expand National Footprint in Court Reporting and Litigation Support

"After more than 15 years of building EveryWord into a trusted name in the Carolinas, this merger represents an exciting new chapter for our team and our clients." - David First Post this

"After more than 15 years of building EveryWord into a trusted name in the Carolinas, this merger represents an exciting new chapter for our team and our clients," said David First, co-founder of EveryWord. "Magna's national scale and cutting-edge resources will allow us to deliver even greater value—without compromising the local service and relationships our clients rely on."

Clients of EveryWord will now have access to Magna's full suite of services, including document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, investigative services, service of process, and nationwide court reporting services.

Peter Hecht, Founding Partner & Executive Vice President of Sales of Magna Legal Services, added, "When you find another firm that aligns with your values, work ethic, and obsession with client service, the decision to join forces is easy. EveryWord has built something special in the Carolinas, and we're excited to combine our strengths to deliver even more firepower, flexibility, and responsiveness to clients nationwide."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "The combination of EveryWord with Magna Legal Services will continue to strengthen our presence nationally, particularly in North Carolina and South Carolina. We are so enthusiastic to be joining forces with EveryWord and to further our national and global leadership together."

To schedule a deposition or learn more about the end-to-end litigation services provided by Magna Legal Services, please visit our website: https://magnals.com/services/court-reporting/

