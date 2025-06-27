Magna Legal Services Named a 2025 "Best Of" Winner by The Recorder

"Our Language Services and Record Retrieval departments have seen huge growth since being established in-house a decade ago. It's great to see the dedication of each department's staff reflected in year's rankings." -Peter Hecht, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Sales Post this

"Our Language Services and Record Retrieval departments have seen huge growth since being established in-house a decade ago. It's great to see the dedication of each department's staff reflected in year's rankings," said Peter Hecht, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna Legal Services. "We are honored to be recognized by The Recorder again for our outstanding services and grateful for all our California clients that voted for us."

Each year, The Recorder invites its readers—including legal professionals throughout California—to participate in a comprehensive online survey identifying the top providers in legal support services. The results, based entirely on reader input, are showcased in a special issue honoring excellence in the legal community.

The "Best Of" rankings spotlight the industry's most trusted names, particularly those supporting the intersection of law, business, and technology. Magna's consistent presence among the winners reflects its deep commitment to serving law firms, insurance carriers, and in-house counsel at Fortune 100 companies and beyond.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see the impact of our litigation, jury, and trial consulting work reflected in this feedback from the legal community," added Mark Calzaretta, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Litigation Consulting. "We take pride in delivering exceptional service across the board."

To learn more about Magna's full suite of litigation support services, visit www.magnals.com.

About Magna Legal Services

Magna Legal Services is a leading national provider of litigation support services, offering comprehensive assistance at every stage of the litigation process. Services include court reporting, graphic design, jury consulting, record retrieval, and language services. From discovery to trial, Magna is your partner in litigation.

Media Contact

Peter Hecht, Magna Legal Services, 1 7323312401, [email protected], www.magnals.com

SOURCE Magna Legal Services