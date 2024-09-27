Magna Legal Services Partners with ERSA Court Reporters

Magna Legal Services has merged with ERSA Court Reporters, a prominent Philadelphia-based firm, effective September 16. The merger unites two industry leaders to create one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms in the country, boasting over 700 employees, 4,000 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters, and 100 litigation consultants across 28 locations nationwide. ERSA's founders will continue to lead their team, ensuring a seamless transition, while clients gain access to Magna's full suite of services.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning leader in court reporting, medical record retrieval and litigation consulting, has merged with ERSA Court Reporters, a prominent court reporting firm based in Philadelphia. Founded over twenty years ago, ERSA has established itself as a key player in the Pennsylvania market. The merger, effective September 16, was facilitated by Chase Culbertson, Head of M&A at Magna Legal Services.

ERSA's founders, Laura Grosso and David Damiani, will continue to lead the ERSA team, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the firm's strong reputation. This merger unites two industry leaders, creating one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms in the country. Together, the companies boast a workforce of over 700 employees, 4,000 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters and 100 litigation consultants across 28 locations nationwide. Clients of ERSA will now have access to Magna's full suite of services, including document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, and nationwide court reporting services.

"Joining forces with our local competition, Magna Legal Services, will take our ability to be the best in quality of service in the Philadelphia marketplace to the next level. Their diversity in service lines will result in opportunities for increased savings by way of bundling services like medical record retrieval, investigations, trial graphics and jury research services," said ERSA's founder, David Damiani.

Tony Vaglica, COO of Magna Legal Services, added, "This merger enhances our service offerings and strengthens our commitment to delivering the best support to our clients. We are excited to integrate ERSA's exceptional talent and expertise into our team, paving the way for innovative solutions in the litigation support world."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "We are excited to combine the best practices from both organizations to forge a stronger future together. This partnership is an important step forward, creating new opportunities for our clients, employees, and court reporters."

To schedule a deposition or learn more about the end-to-end litigation services provided by Magna Legal Services, please visit our website: https://magnals.com/services/court-reporting/

