Magna Legal Services Partners with Zanaras Reporting & Video

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning court reporting, medical record retrieval and litigation consulting industry leader, and Zanaras Reporting & Video announced today the combination of their firms. Both companies, headquartered in Philadelphia, were founded in 2007, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and longevity in the industry. The two companies combined operations on November 13, 2023.

With a workforce of 658 employees and over 4,000 court reporters, 2,000 interpreters and 100 litigation consultants in 28 locations across the U.S., the union of Magna LS and Zanaras positions the united company as one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms, both in terms of scale and the range of services offered. Clients of Zanaras will now have easy access to Magna's full suite of services, including document translation, interpreting, medical record retrieval, social media surveillance, visual communications, jury consulting, and nationwide court reporting services.

"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Magna Legal Services. The shared commitment to excellence and innovation aligns seamlessly with the values that have defined Zanaras Reporting & Video since its inception," said Zanaras' founder, Julie Zanaras. "Our team looks forward to contributing our expertise within the Magna family, ensuring an even more robust and comprehensive suite of services for our valued clients."

Peter Hecht, Co-Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Magna Legal Services, added, "Welcoming Zanaras into the Magna Legal Services family marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing unparalleled legal support services. The union of our strengths enhances our ability to meet and exceed client expectations and provides clients of Zanaras additional service offerings to support their cases."

Mark Williams, CEO of Magna Legal Services, extended his excitement about the merger, stating, "We look forward to taking the best practices of both of our organizations to create a better and stronger future together. We are confident this is another partnership that will continue to create more opportunity for our clients, employees, and court reporters."

To schedule a deposition or learn more about the end-to-end litigation services provided by Magna Legal Services, please MagnaLS.com

