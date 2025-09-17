New offering positions Magnetic North as a leader in AI search visibility across platforms like ChatGPT, Copilot, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magnetic North, a leading digital agency, today announced the launch of its AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) services. These services are designed to help brands monitor and influence their visibility in AI-powered search platforms such as ChatGPT, Copilot, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.
The new offering includes:
- Brand visibility audits
- Prompt-based influence strategies
- Competitive benchmarking
- Citation tracking
Magnetic North has partnered with leading platforms like Peec to deliver cutting-edge insights and results.
