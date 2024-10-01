Magnitude.io Announces Collaboration with Purdue University for RNA Sequencing in Upcoming Astrobotany Mission

"This study could reveal mechanisms of stress tolerance, potentially leading to the development of more resilient crops capable of thriving in challenging conditions, both on Earth and in future space settlements." - D. Marshall Porterfield, Purdue University. Post this

Purdue researchers will analyze RNA sequences of the space-grown plants, comparing them to Earth-based controls. This data will reveal genes activated or suppressed in microgravity, providing insights into plant adaptation in extreme environments.

D. Marshall Porterfield, Professor of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Purdue University, stated: "We're excited to be working with Magnitude on their next mission. M. truncatula research advances our understanding of plant responses to environmental stresses. This study could reveal mechanisms of stress tolerance, potentially leading to the development of more resilient crops capable of thriving in challenging conditions, both on Earth and in future space settlements."

The ExoLab platform will enable students to conduct parallel experiments in classrooms. Mission data, including RNA sequencing results, will be incorporated into Magnitude.io's educational platform and made publicly accessible via the NASA Open Science Data Repository.

Ted Tagami, CEO of Magnitude.io, said: "Partnering with Purdue University elevates the scientific value of our data and opens new avenues for discovery. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to providing students with cutting-edge research opportunities."

Magnitude.io empowers students and educators through authentic space research experiences. Their ExoLab platform enables students from around the world to design, conduct, and analyze microgravity experiments.

Purdue University is a leading public research institution renowned for its excellence in STEM fields, committed to groundbreaking research and fostering a diverse community of scholars.

Media Contact

T. Tagami, Magnitude.io, Inc., 1 (415) 366-0416, [email protected], https://magnitude.io

SOURCE Magnitude.io, Inc.