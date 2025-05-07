Magnolia Bank Launches LiaFi: A Fintech Solution Built to Empower America's Small Business Owners

Business owners are the heartbeat of our economy. LiaFi is our way of saying: you deserve more. You deserve a solution that respects your need for liquidity and your right to grow your money. - Deena London, CEO of Magnolia Bank. Post this

"Business owners are the heartbeat of our economy," said Deena London, CEO of Magnolia Bank. "They work tirelessly to support their communities and keep people employed. The financial system hasn't always worked in their favor. LiaFi is our way of saying: you deserve more. You deserve a solution that respects your need for liquidity and your right to grow your money."

LiaFi seamlessly integrates with a business's existing bank accounts, allowing owners to move funds in and out when needed—while those funds earn higher-yielding interest. It is simple, transparent, and built for the way small businesses should be treated, just like big businesses.

LiaFi's technology is digitally native. The technology underpinning LiaFi is built with best-in-class tools, focusing on the safety and soundness of small business owners. During its development, considerable time was spent talking to business owners regarding fraud prevention and security.

"This isn't just a product—it's a mission," said Bruce Hrovat, President and CEO of LiaFi. "Our team has spent significant time talking to small business owners. They wear multiple hats. Most do not have CFO's or fractional CFO's for advice. They work incredibly hard to manage expenses. Thus, why not provide them interest income on money they already have. Plus, they have access to a simple cash flow score so they can, with a click of a button, track the stability of their cash. We started LiaFi to give entrepreneurs more interest and more insight with their cash."

Business owners can open an account or learn more by visiting liafi.co.

About Magnolia Bank

Magnolia Bank is a Kentucky-based community bank founded in 1919, committed to providing personal, relationship-driven service across all areas of finance. With deep roots in its community and a forward-thinking approach to banking, Magnolia has remained focused on empowering individuals, families, and businesses through trust, integrity, and innovation. Learn more at magnoliabank.com.

About LiaFi

Now open to small business customers, LiaFi is a fintech solution from Magnolia Bank. Its mission is to support small and mid-sized businesses with world-class technology and human caring. LiaFi believes that today's technologies enable small businesses access to large business style interest income and cash flow tools. Thus, LiaFi provides significant interest on cash without disrupting existing banking setups.

LiaFi's Team works remotely. However, for team collaborations, we use Magnolia Bank offices in Kentucky. With no maintenance fees, no minimum balance requirements, and instant access to funds, LiaFi makes it easy for business owners to put their cash to work. Learn more and open an account at liafi.co.

