Magnolia Bank Launches LiaFi: A Fintech Solution Built to Empower America's Small Business Owners
New interest-bearing account platform gives small and mid-sized businesses a smarter way to manage cash reserves without sacrificing liquidity
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magnolia Bank, a community-driven financial institution with over a century of service, proudly announces the launch of LiaFi, a fintech platform designed to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) earn interest on their business account and provide a unique tool to improve cash flow stability —all without disrupting how they bank today.
LiaFi was created with a simple yet powerful purpose: to give business owners a better way to manage and earn income on their cash. Too often, SMBs have cash in non-interest-bearing checking accounts. LiaFi provides an interest earning business account enabling business owners to earn interest income until needed, similar to large corporations. LiaFi makes it easy to transfer money—short or long term—into an interest-bearing account insured by the FDIC through Magnolia Bank, and no need to switch banks.
"Business owners are the heartbeat of our economy," said Deena London, CEO of Magnolia Bank. "They work tirelessly to support their communities and keep people employed. The financial system hasn't always worked in their favor. LiaFi is our way of saying: you deserve more. You deserve a solution that respects your need for liquidity and your right to grow your money."
LiaFi seamlessly integrates with a business's existing bank accounts, allowing owners to move funds in and out when needed—while those funds earn higher-yielding interest. It is simple, transparent, and built for the way small businesses should be treated, just like big businesses.
LiaFi's technology is digitally native. The technology underpinning LiaFi is built with best-in-class tools, focusing on the safety and soundness of small business owners. During its development, considerable time was spent talking to business owners regarding fraud prevention and security.
"This isn't just a product—it's a mission," said Bruce Hrovat, President and CEO of LiaFi. "Our team has spent significant time talking to small business owners. They wear multiple hats. Most do not have CFO's or fractional CFO's for advice. They work incredibly hard to manage expenses. Thus, why not provide them interest income on money they already have. Plus, they have access to a simple cash flow score so they can, with a click of a button, track the stability of their cash. We started LiaFi to give entrepreneurs more interest and more insight with their cash."
Business owners can open an account or learn more by visiting liafi.co.
About Magnolia Bank
Magnolia Bank is a Kentucky-based community bank founded in 1919, committed to providing personal, relationship-driven service across all areas of finance. With deep roots in its community and a forward-thinking approach to banking, Magnolia has remained focused on empowering individuals, families, and businesses through trust, integrity, and innovation. Learn more at magnoliabank.com.
About LiaFi
Now open to small business customers, LiaFi is a fintech solution from Magnolia Bank. Its mission is to support small and mid-sized businesses with world-class technology and human caring. LiaFi believes that today's technologies enable small businesses access to large business style interest income and cash flow tools. Thus, LiaFi provides significant interest on cash without disrupting existing banking setups.
LiaFi's Team works remotely. However, for team collaborations, we use Magnolia Bank offices in Kentucky. With no maintenance fees, no minimum balance requirements, and instant access to funds, LiaFi makes it easy for business owners to put their cash to work. Learn more and open an account at liafi.co.
Media Contact
Roxanne Alaniz, Alaniz Marketing, LiaFi, 1 4158925252, [email protected], https://liafi.co
SOURCE LiaFi
