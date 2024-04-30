Magnolia River Acquires Heath and Associates, Inc - Strengthening Bonds to the Municipal Natural Gas Market

"At a time when many of our competitors are solely focused on bigger opportunities with investor-owned utilities (IOUs), we want to reaffirm our commitment to the municipal natural gas clients that helped make us into what we are today." – Robbie Laney, Chief Commercialization Officer Post this

With this acquisition, Magnolia River Services strengthens its commitment to the municipal market and acquires a work force with invaluable industry experience. Heath and Associates leadership including CEO Scott Heath and VP Aaron Moses are expected to continue in Engineering roles within Magnolia River Services. Jason Aberdeen, VP of Engineering at Magnolia River Services, says about the opportunity, "We are excited to see Heath and Associates combine with Magnolia River Services. They bring a wealth of knowledge and a great reputation with their municipality clients. We look forward to combining resources and delivering on some great projects."

Scott Heath agrees, "I am looking forward to combining forces with Magnolia River. Magnolia River has expertise in areas that are complementary to our services, and the addition of these resources will enable us to provide our customers with better service. Magnolia River also shares a great reputation in the gas industry, and we look forward to carrying our relationships and expertise into their organization."

Robbie Laney, CCO of Magnolia River, says "At a time when many of our competitors are solely focused on bigger opportunities with investor-owned utilities (IOUs), we want to reaffirm our commitment to the municipal natural gas clients that helped make us into what we are today."

About Magnolia River

Magnolia River Services is a trusted provider of pipeline, infrastructure, and geospatial solutions in the downstream energy industry. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence, Magnolia River serves clients across the globe, delivering exceptional results in engineering, inspection, GIS and technology.

About Heath and Associates

Since 1960, Heath and Associates (based in Shelby, NC) has served our clients in the energy industry with engineering and management consulting services. Heath and Associates performance is well grounded in a history of satisfied clients – primarily serving a client base of 30-40 publicly and privately owned gas systems.

