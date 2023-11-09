Magnolia River, An Industry-Leading Utility Solutions Provider, Names Samir Jain as New CEO

"I am thrilled to join the Magnolia River team and to be part of the next chapter of growth for the company. I look forward to working with the team to continue to build on the strong foundation that has been established and to drive the company to even greater heights." - Samir Jain, CEO Post this

"I am thrilled to join the Magnolia River team and to be part of the next chapter of growth for the company," said Samir Jain, CEO of Magnolia River. "I look forward to working with the team to continue to build on the strong foundation that has been established and to drive the company to even greater heights."

Heath McCleskey, President of Magnolia River, said, "We are excited to welcome Samir to the team. His experience and expertise will be a great addition to the leadership team and will help us to continue to drive the company forward."

The addition of Jain to the Magnolia River team is a major milestone in the company's growth and development. With Jain's expertise and Magnolia River's existing strong senior leadership and domain experience, Magnolia River is well-positioned to continue its extraordinary growth and success in the energy and utilities sectors.

About Magnolia River

Magnolia River is a trusted provider of power and natural gas services to utilities across the energy industry. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence, Magnolia River serves clients across the globe, delivering exceptional results in land survey, engineering, inspection, GIS, leak survey, and more services enabled by industry-leading software.

