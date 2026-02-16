Magnolia River International, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to the Kinetic Infrastructure Group, Inc.

"The creation of the Kinetic Infrastructure Group strengthens how we serve utility clients," said CEO Samir Jain. "As the industry faces regulatory change, aging assets, and operational complexity, our platform delivers reliable, integrated solutions while preserving each company's expertise." Post this

The Kinetic Infrastructure Group portfolio includes: Magnolia River Services, SGC Survey, SGC Power, Surview Field Services, and Storti Quality Services.

Through these companies, the Kinetic Infrastructure Group delivers innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions that strengthen the energy infrastructure landscape. Kinetic's extensive experience in engineering, surveying, inspection, GIS, pipeline integrity, and software helps clients succeed and supports community development. Guided by integrity, safety, and continuous improvement, they build lasting partnerships and foster growth and resilience across the industries they serve.

As part of this organizational update, Kinetic is also aligning and expanding key operating brands. SGC Power Engineering will now operate as SGC Power, Inc., and SGC Surveying will be rebranded as SGC Survey. In addition, Storti Quality Services is expanding its leak detection capabilities to support the growing demand for enhanced safety, compliance, and system integrity across natural gas distribution and pipeline networks.

"The creation of the Kinetic Infrastructure Group strengthens how we serve utility clients," said CEO Samir Jain. "As the industry faces regulatory change, aging assets, and operational complexity, our platform delivers reliable, integrated solutions while preserving each company's expertise."

About Kinetic Infrastructure Group

The Kinetic Infrastructure Group is a leader in the utility infrastructure sector, supporting the power, natural gas, and renewable energy industries across all our companies. Built on a legacy of innovation, quality, and reliability, we continuously evolve to meet the evolving demands of the energy infrastructure landscape.

