Magnolia River International, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to the Kinetic Infrastructure Group, Inc.

Magnolia River International, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that the Company will change its name to the Kinetic Infrastructure Group, Inc. ("Kinetic"), effective on February 1, 2026.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kinetic Infrastructure Group announced its official launch as a comprehensive global infrastructure services platform supporting power, natural gas, and renewable energy sectors. Formerly operating as Magnolia River International Inc., the rebrand reflects the organization's continued growth and the strategic alignment of multiple specialized operating companies under a single holding structure.
The Kinetic Infrastructure Group name reflects its forward momentum and strong alignment with the utility industry. Kinetic is committed to progress through innovation, operational excellence, and practical, field-driven solutions. Kinetic will continue to lead with its industry-leading brands and strategically expand its portfolio to enhance its comprehensive support for utility clients.
The Kinetic Infrastructure Group portfolio includes: Magnolia River Services, SGC Survey, SGC Power, Surview Field Services, and Storti Quality Services.
Through these companies, the Kinetic Infrastructure Group delivers innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions that strengthen the energy infrastructure landscape. Kinetic's extensive experience in engineering, surveying, inspection, GIS, pipeline integrity, and software helps clients succeed and supports community development. Guided by integrity, safety, and continuous improvement, they build lasting partnerships and foster growth and resilience across the industries they serve.
As part of this organizational update, Kinetic is also aligning and expanding key operating brands. SGC Power Engineering will now operate as SGC Power, Inc., and SGC Surveying will be rebranded as SGC Survey. In addition, Storti Quality Services is expanding its leak detection capabilities to support the growing demand for enhanced safety, compliance, and system integrity across natural gas distribution and pipeline networks.
"The creation of the Kinetic Infrastructure Group strengthens how we serve utility clients," said CEO Samir Jain. "As the industry faces regulatory change, aging assets, and operational complexity, our platform delivers reliable, integrated solutions while preserving each company's expertise."
About Kinetic Infrastructure Group
The Kinetic Infrastructure Group is a leader in the utility infrastructure sector, supporting the power, natural gas, and renewable energy industries across all our companies. Built on a legacy of innovation, quality, and reliability, we continuously evolve to meet the evolving demands of the energy infrastructure landscape.
Media Contact
Sean Zintel, Kinetic Infrastructure Group, 1 256-612-9870, [email protected], https://www.kinetic-infrastructure.com/
