Magnolia River Recognized as an Esri Cornerstone Partner for 20 Years of Commitment to Esri and ArcGIS Technology

GeoCurrent, the technology division of Magnolia River, empowers utility and pipeline operators with value-based technology solutions to support the provisioning of safe and reliable clean energy, while also reducing operational costs, enhancing field work efficiency, and maintaining regulatory compliance. GeoCurrent simplifies the tasks of asset tracking, regulatory compliance, risk assessment, project management, and system maintenance for engineering, inspection, and utility professionals with its suite of scalable software solutions.

In addition to being recognized as a Cornerstone Partner, Magnolia River has also earned Esri's ArcGIS System Ready specialty designation.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Cornerstone Partner, highlighting our 20-year partnership with Esri and our commitment to leveraging their ArcGIS technology at Magnolia River Services. I look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Esri, leveraging their technology to craft innovative solutions that continue to successfully serve our utility clients. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to driving success and delivering value through advanced technology to our clients." – Hayden Strickland, Chief Technical Officer

About Magnolia River

Magnolia River Services, Inc. is a trusted provider of power and natural gas consulting services to utilities across the energy industry. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence, Magnolia River serves clients across the globe, delivering exceptional results in land survey, engineering, inspection, GIS, leak survey, and more services enabled by industry-leading software. For more information on Magnolia River, please visit https://www.magnolia-river.com/. For more information, please direct inquiries to Chief Commercial Officer, Robbie Laney, at [email protected].

