MagTek Accelerates Restaurant POS Innovation with Rapid Integration for Winston POS Delivering POS Dealers a Streamlined Solution

"MagTek's architecture allowed us to move from development to deployment in just two weeks..." - Koen Lavrijssen, Founder & CEO of Winston POS. Post this

The combined solution provides more control over the technology stack. Winston POS dealers and customers can select preferred processors, maintain hardware flexibility, and deploy across iOS, Android, and Windows environments without being locked into a single payment ecosystem. Adding MagTek to the Winston payment partner network fits seamlessly into the strategic growth of the emerging restaurant POS system.

For software developers and POS resellers, the integration highlights how MagTek's EMV Common Kernel simplifies deployment across multiple payment acceptance environments. By providing a standardized software layer across the MMS Dyna Device family, ISVs can integrate once and scale across countertop, handheld, outdoor, and unattended payment workflows without rebuilding payment architecture.

Key to the accelerated deployment was MagTek's pre-certified integration with MPPG. Because the hardware and gateway were already certified together, Winston POS did not require additional payment certification, reducing implementation timelines and helping speed time-to-market.

MagTek's MMS Dyna Devices feature PCI PTS 6.x certification, SRED security, AES encryption, tokenization, and support for magnetic stripe, EMV chip, EMV contactless, NFC, barcode, and mobile wallet transactions. Combined with MPPG, the solution delivers end-to-end encryption and a unified payment layer that supports both card-present and card-not-present transactions.

DynaFlex II Go, designed for mobility, serves as the primary payment peripheral for the deployment, supporting tap, dip, swipe, barcode reading, QR workflows, and digital wallets. Additional support for DynaProx and DynaFlex II PED allows Winston POS to support a broad range of restaurant workflows, including outdoor service, line-busting, and customer-facing checkout.

"Beyond the strategic advantages, the integration itself was remarkably efficient," Koen Lavrijssen, Founder & CEO of Winston POS. "MagTek's architecture allowed us to move from development to deployment in just two weeks while preserving a fast and intuitive checkout experience for restaurant staff and guests. This allows us to expand our processor-agnostic strategy and offer an excellent solution to even more POS dealers and merchants. Offering complete freedom of choice is central to Winston's mission, and that freedom is now being expanded with MagTek."

"Restaurant operators increasingly want freedom to choose the payment partners and hardware that best support their business," said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer of MagTek. "Winston POS demonstrates how ISVs can use MagTek's certified ecosystem to reduce development complexity, accelerate deployment, and deliver modern restaurant payment experiences without compromising flexibility."

The integrated solution is available now through Winston POS. To learn more about Winston POS, you can contact them at www.winstonpos.com, email [email protected], or call 503-505-9375. To learn more about MagTek hardware and services, visit www.magtek.com, call 562-546-6400, or email [email protected]. Or you can visit them both at RSPA's RetailNow show, July 26 – 28, 2026, at Caesars Forum Conference Center, Las Vegas, NV, Winston POS booth #841 and MagTek booth #910.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About Winston POS

Winston POS provides an innovative restaurant POS designed to elevate the guest experience and drive success for restaurants and dealerships alike. Built on a foundation of fair, transparent terms and trust, the company delivers cutting-edge point-of-sale solutions, kitchen displays, intelligent order routing, labor reporting, chain-wide analytics, and more. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Winston POS backs its responsive technology with outstanding, localized customer support by experienced dealers.

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, 1 5625466400, [email protected], MagTek

SOURCE MagTek