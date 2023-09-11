MagTek Achieves PCI PTS 6.x PED Certification for DynaFlex II PED

ISVs have the flexibility to integrate to a single device and configure to almost any scenario. Tweet this

"Supporting both wired and wireless connectivity extends the value of DynaFlex II PED enabling its users to transact wherever their business takes them," says Andy Deignan, MagTek's Chief Executive Officer. "ISVs have the flexibility to integrate to a single device and configure to almost any scenario in the store or branch, delivering countertop, kiosk, and mobile line-busting solutions across Windows, Android, and now iOS and iPadOS operating systems. A single device that caters to multiple use cases backed by a flexible SDK makes for an easier integration and that is a key ingredient to a winning strategy."

DynaFlex II PED supports a USB interface using the USB-HID protocol and optionally 802.11 WLAN using TLS 1.2 secure WebSocket. This enhancement to the DynaFlex II family enables support for a developer to integrate their application running Windows, Android, Apple's iOS, and iPadOS platforms.

DynaFlex II readers connect to Magensa, MagTek's secure gateway, for payment processing with leading US payment processors and other endpoints. For more information, please contact your MagTek Sales Representative at 562-546-6400 or email

[email protected]

. You can also see DynaFlex II PED in action at the MAG Annual Conference and Tech Forum on September 10-13, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, booth #62.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, 1 562-546-6400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek