MagTek and cleverQ Join Forces to Launch Secure Identity Verification

"What customers expect today is one seamless flow—from authentication to payment to service," said Dirk Ostermann, CEO of cleverQ. "By integrating MagTek's QMFA, we enable secure, compliant, end-to-end customer journeys without friction."

cleverQ orchestrates digital check-in, authentication, and service routing across physical and digital touchpoints. By integrating identity verification before service begins, organizations reduce fraud, increase compliance, and optimize staff utilization—while delivering faster, more secure customer journeys. cleverQ can verify visitors before service starts to reduce fraud, deliver higher security, and bring stronger compliance. This allows users to use less staff, reduce workload, and have fewer errors, with higher throughput.

"cleverQ is an ideal partner because they already operate where secure identity and payments matter most," said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer of MagTek. "Together, we can demonstrate how authentication, access, and payment belong in one intelligent, automated flow."

MagTek and cleverQ enable secure payments and customer flow in a single, uninterrupted experience. A customer chooses a service at the self-service kiosk, then the MagTek DynaFlex handles secure payment (EMV chip, NFC, swipe, mobile wallet) and cleverQ creates the ticket and routes the customer to the correct queue. This approach is ideal for healthcare, government, banking, and retail environments.

For more information regarding Qwantum Multifactor Authentication please contact MagTek at 562-546-6400, visit www.magtek.com, or email [email protected]. Or visit MagTek at the NRF Show, NYC, NY, Jacob Javits Convention Center, Booth #6165, Jan 11 – 13, 2026. For more information about cleverQ visit www.cleverq.us.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About cleverQ

cleverQ US is the American subsidiary of B.I.C. GmbH, a German software company that has been driving digital innovation in queue and appointment management since 2015. With our solutions, organizations streamline customer flows, reduce wait times, and improve service experiences. By working with strong local partners, we bring proven European expertise to the U.S. market and create tailored solutions for businesses across industries. Together, we enable future-ready customer journeys.

