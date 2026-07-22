MagTek and cleverQ Present Unified Customer Flow with Secure Identity Authentication and Queue Management at RetailNOW 2026

"MagTek's Qwantum security architecture gives us the ability to introduce trusted identity into customer interactions without interrupting the experience," said Dirk Ostermann, CEO of cleverQ. Post this

The experience combines cleverQ's customer orchestration platform with MagTek's Qwantum™ Multi-Factor Authentication (QMFA) API-driven framework and MagTek's secure commerce ecosystem. QMFA enables secure, mobile-first authentication independently across digital experiences, while MagTek payment devices can extend that same journey to secure in-person transactions and customer interactions. Together, the technologies allow ISVs to design modern retail experiences that consolidate workflows, simplify deployment, preserve valuable retail space, and create new opportunities for secure customer engagement.

"Retailers and ISVs are under pressure to deliver more functionality without adding more hardware," said Andy Deignan, CEO, President, and Chairman at MagTek. "cleverQ brings intelligent orchestration to the journey with their queue management solution and solves the problem of lost customers. When combined with payment and authentication the retailers and ISVs can reduce friction, protect transactions, and avoid dedicating additional countertop space to isolated devices and workflows."

"MagTek's Qwantum security architecture gives us the ability to introduce trusted identity into customer interactions without interrupting the experience," said Dirk Ostermann, CEO of cleverQ. "For retail ISVs, that means creating smarter workflows that connect customer engagement, queue management, and secure commerce in ways that traditionally required multiple systems and additional hardware."

Attendees can visit MagTek at RetailNOW 2026 to experience the live demonstration and explore how ISVs can build streamlined, secure customer journeys across physical and digital retail environments. To see the full solution in action, visit MagTek at booth #910 and cleverQ at Booth #933 at the RSPA's RetailNOW event, July 26 – 28, 2026 at Ceasar's Forum Conference Center, Las Vegas, NV where digital token access, MQTT connection, and cloud solutions will be showcased.

To learn more about MagTek's QMFA and DynaFlex II PED visit www.magtek.com, email [email protected], or call 562-546-6400.

To learn more about cleverQ visit ww.cleverq.us.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About cleverQ US

cleverQ US is the American subsidiary of B.I.C. GmbH, a German software company that has been driving digital innovation in queue and appointment management since 2015. With our solutions, organizations streamline customer flows, reduce wait times, and improve service experiences. By working with strong local partners, we bring proven European expertise to the U.S. market and create tailored solutions for businesses across industries. Together, we enable future-ready customer journeys.

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek