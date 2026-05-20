MagTek and Cutflow Announce Portable Commerce Integration, Enabling Kiosk, Pay-at-the-Table, and Mobile Business Solutions

"We collaborate with leading providers, including MagTek, whose hardware and Magensa Payment Protection Gateway enhance our ability to deliver seamless and secure payment experiences." - Ariel Perez, CEO of Cutflow Post this

The Cutflow solution coupled with MagTek hardware and services allows merchants, restaurants, hospitality businesses, and service professionals to deploy flexible, customer-centric payment and ordering experiences. Merchants are enabled to deploy interactive ordering kiosks using tablets and connected payment devices and accept remote and on-arrival payments while managing orders and fulfillment in real time; restaurants and hospitality venues can securely process payments tableside to improve service speed and customer experience; and service professionals can accept payments and manage business operations directly from their preferred mobile device, whether on Android or iOS.

This combination is designed to support a wide range of service-based and location-flexible businesses, including:

Food trucks and quick-service restaurants

Full-service restaurants and hospitality venues

Barbers, salons, and nail technicians

Makeup artists and beauty professionals

Fitness trainers, wellness coaches, and yoga instructors

Consultants and field service professionals

Gig economy and mobile service providers

By integrating MagTek's secure MMS Dyna Devices into Cutflow's comprehensive business tools including scheduling, CRM, marketing automation, invoicing, reporting, and customer engagement, businesses gain a powerful, all-in-one commerce ecosystem that operates wherever their customers are. MagTek MMS Dyna Devices are a family of secure peripheral hardware devices that share an EMV Common Kernel, offer AES-256 encryption with DUKPT Key management, are L3 certified with the Magensa Payment Protection Gateway, and are PCI PTS, 6.x certified. DynaFlex II Go is part of the Dyna Device family, and it offers a secure card reader authenticator in a mobile form factor that is ready to accept tap, swipe, and dip payments, has an optional barcode scanner, and can accept payments and identity technology in a wide variety of environments.

"Cutflow is focused on empowering entrepreneurs with enterprise-grade technology that remains simple and accessible," said Ariel Perez, CEO of Cutflow. "Our platform is built to be secure, flexible, and device-agnostic, supporting a broad ecosystem of hardware and payment partners. We collaborate with leading providers, including MagTek, whose hardware and Magensa Payment Protection Gateway enhance our ability to deliver seamless and secure payment experiences."

Integration provides merchants with the ability to seamlessly transition between fixed kiosk deployments, handheld service devices, and fully mobile checkout experiences. This flexibility allows food trucks, pop-up retail concepts, restaurants, and multi-location service providers to adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations.

"Today's merchants require commerce solutions that can provide flexibility and mobility options, so their customers have a seamless transaction experience." said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer. "Cutflow brings a solid product into the marketplace that meets the customers regardless of where they are located and improves customer engagement."

The Cutflow solution is built on a flexible architecture that supports multi-device environments and growing merchant operations, from solo service providers to multi-location businesses. The platform allows merchants to deploy new service experiences without requiring a complete hardware overhaul.

The integrated MagTek and Cutflow portable commerce solution is available immediately through authorized distribution partners, independent sales organizations (ISOs), and direct merchant onboarding channels.

Cutflow is available today with the Magensa Payment Protection Gateway and MagTek Dyna Devices. To learn more about Cutflow, contact them at www.cutflow.app, email [email protected] or call 951- 356-6077. To learn more about MagTek hardware and services, go to www.magtek.com, call 562-546-6400, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, Inc, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek, Inc