MagTek Appoints John Arato as Chief Sales Officer to Drive Growth and Expand Market Presence

SEAL BEACH, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagTek, a global leader in secure payment technology and security solutions, today announces John Arato's appointment as Chief Sales Officer, effective April 28, 2025. In this role, John Arato will drive growth through strategic partnerships, sales enablement, and innovative market expansion.

A seasoned veteran in the payments industry, Arato previously served as the senior vice president of sales at PAX Technology where he was instrumental in managing their retail sales organization, delivering sustained revenue growth and building strong partner relationships. He played a pivotal role in collaborating with MagTek to achieve Magensa gateway certification for PAX Android-based terminals, laying the groundwork for future integrations and expanded services. His 18-year history with MagTek as vice president and general manager of retail solutions affords him the ability to make an immediate impact.

As Chief Sales Officer, Arato will report directly to Andy Deignan, President and CEO of MagTek, and will serve on the company's Leadership Team. He will be responsible for driving scalable revenue growth by aligning strategic partnerships, enhancing internal sales systems, solidifying hardware and service roadmaps, energizing the sales team with bundled solutions and training, and leading a strategy to further monetize MagTek's products and services. Arato's expertise with Android-based terminals and deep understanding of the payments landscape are the requirements necessary to determine new opportunities to scale the MagTek Dyna Device Family and Magensa Cloud Services.

"We are thrilled to welcome John back to MagTek," said Andy Deignan, CEO of MagTek. "His proven leadership, deep industry knowledge, and track record of driving growth will play an essential role as we expand our secure payment and identification solutions and Magensa gateway services to new and existing markets. I look forward to the momentum he will bring to our team and partners."

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data.

MagTek headquarters are in Seal Beach, CA, please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

