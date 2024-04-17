MagTek Expands Access to the Magensa Payment Protection Gateway with DishOut Partnership and Certification of PAX Terminals

"... we are expanding our suite of secure hardware options, empowering merchants with innovative and reliable Android-based solutions for their payment needs." Post this

MagTek's partnership with DishOut, highlighted for their device and gateway integration support, further enhances the capabilities of the Magensa Payment Protection Gateway for both ISOs and ISVs. DishOut's TRXconnect SDK and Slingshot APIs, paired with its TRXpay application, simplifies payment processing, protects customer information, and integrates payments seamlessly with POS applications, enhancing the overall value proposition for integration partners and their customers. PAX terminals will be able to be utilized in stand-alone, or semi-integrated environments with value added services like cash discount/dual pricing, campus card, gift/loyalty, and omni tokenization.

"We are very excited to be partnering with MagTek and PAX to bring innovative solutions that the market has been asking for," says Rory Hersch, CEO of DishOut. "Combining Slingshot and TRXconnect with Magensa's services via TRXpay and/or the ISV's own application, provides transformative technology to the ISO, ISV, and merchant communities."

The inclusion of PAX terminals in Magensa's ecosystem underscores the commitment to delivering state-of-the-art payment technologies, value-added applications, and services, and the latest in payment security. This certification also supports AES 256 DUKPT encryption, ensuring data security at every transaction stage.

"PAX Technology is excited to partner with two industry leaders who share our vision of innovation, security, and enhancing the payment experience," said Andy Chau, PAX Technology, Inc. President and CEO. "Through this collaboration, new merchants and customers will now have access to PAX's user-friendly Android devices and MagTek's and DishOut's secure, efficient payment processing."

For more information, please contact your MagTek Sales Representative at 562-546-6400 or email [email protected] or visit our representatives at the ETA Transact 2024 Conference, April 17-19, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV, Booth #535.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, Inc, 1 562-546-6400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek, Inc