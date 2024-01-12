MagTek Integrates Powerful Qwantum Multi-Factor Authentication Service into the Magensa Merchant Portal

"Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is the baseline for secure access to data and systems." Post this

"Data privacy and access to systems that house sensitive data have become the front lines in cyberwars," said Andy Deignan, MagTek's Chief Executive Officer. "Securing data and authenticating who gets access to data can be the difference between business as usual and a costly cyber incident. At MagTek, we recognize there is a greater need that goes far beyond protecting payment information such as PINs and PANs. This represents a tremendous growth opportunity for MagTek to extend our core expertise in payment data security to markets that need proven solutions that are effective and scalable."

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is the baseline for secure access to data and systems. QMFA goes beyond, discarding static credentials like passwords. The QMFA platform provides a cloud-based API Service that allows the integrator to choose from a variety of authentication services to implement a complete MFA solution. In addition to the core Qwantum Token authentication of cards and virtual tokens, the QMFA service provides a variety of traditional authentication factors (e.g. OTP, TOTP, QR Codes) and delivery options (e.g. SMS codes, emails, etc.) that provide a comprehensive solution.

Qwantum Cards and tokens add extra security. Being unique, disposable, and free of personally identifiable information (PII), they safeguard against unauthorized entry. The Qwantum Card, with its ever-changing dynamic data, is key to authorized access making stolen passwords and phishing attempts fail. Qwantum Cards' complex, ever-changing codes thwart remote access attempts, especially beneficial against geographically dispersed threats and they seamlessly integrate across platforms, providing ease-of-use, durability, and strong security. The QMFA API was created to enable other developers to integrate QMFA into their domain.

As digital threats evolve, security must evolve too. Qwantum Cards and QMFA fortify defenses, eradicating unauthorized access risks. With possession-based authentication and a focus on digital asset protection, Qwantum Cards and QMFA are essential for securing today's digital landscape.

To learn more about the Magensa Merchant Portal or Qwantum Multi-Factor Authentication and how your organization can integrate this powerful service, visit www.magtek.com, call (562) 546-6400, or come see us at NRF Booth #4475 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City from January 14 to 16, 2024.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

