MagTek is Excited to Announce ExpiTrans as the Newest Reseller of their QwickPAY Point-of-Sale Payment Application

QwickPAY uses the MagneSafe® secure card reader authenticator (SCRA) family of hardware. This versatile hardware family supports connections to a wide range of devices, including smartphones and tablets, via USB, Lightning, or Bluetooth® LE technology. This enables merchants to accept various payment methods, including tap, dip, swipe, and manual entry, depending on the device's capabilities.

QwickPAY is design to accept payments:

- In-store: at counter, pay-at-the-table, mobile line-busting, and unattended kiosk

- Mobile point-of-sale: ready for curbside or delivery

- Call-in: for takeout and over-the phone orders

- Online: for eCommerce

- Kiosk: for standalone donations and transactions

"We are excited to offer QwickPAY to our merchants," said Austin Nobles, Director of Operations at ExpiTrans. "We were impressed with the security built behind QwickPAY and the simplicity of the application. It is a great solution for our small-to-mid-sized merchants that need a quick, secure, and easy way to start accepting digital payments."

ExpiTrans is a single-source provider of end-to-end payment processing and merchant services. ExpiTrans focuses on keeping businesses and their customers safe from fraud and theft. They provide the newest technology, including chip reader terminals to ensure secure processing. ExpiTrans offers 100% United States based customer service and first-class tech support. ExpiTrans sends easy to read monthly statements, to boost the merchant experience.

"Having ExpiTrans as a resale partner expands our reach with QwickPAY," said Andy Deignan President and CEO of MagTek. "Their commitment to meeting merchants' needs is evident through their 24/7 support, adaptable equipment, transparent fees, and a dedicated focus on security which is where QwickPAY excels."

QwickPAY makes things simple - download the free QwickPAY App, onboard your merchant account with ExpiTrans, and purchase the secure card reader authenticator that best fits your needs, to accept Visa, MasterCard, Amex, Discover, and mobile wallets. Go to the QwickPAY website to schedule a meeting with ExpiTrans to expedite your onboarding, request a demo, and a quote.

For more information, please contact MagTek at 562-546-6400, email [email protected], or visit us at the RSPA RetailNow event July 28 - 30th at the Paris Hotel, Las Vegas, NV, Booth # 333 or reach out to ExpiTrans at 888-270-3642, or www.qwickpay.com where you can book a meeting.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

About ExpiTrans

Expitrans is a single source provider of end-to-end payment processing and merchant services. We recognize, and embrace the idea, that we are only successful if our clients are successful first. We utilize our vast knowledge of the industry to evaluate your business model to make recommendations to increase your sales, while reducing the associated risk that comes along with taking electronic forms of payment. We will incorporate customized and adaptable payment methods that will make it easier for your customers to complete their purchases.

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, 1 5625466629, [email protected], https://www.magtek.com/

SOURCE MagTek