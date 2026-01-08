MagTek Now Offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for Merchants to Accept Contactless Payments

An easy, secure and private way to accept contactless payments with only an iPhone and a supporting iOS app, no additional hardware needed

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, MagTek, a global leader in secure payment technology and security solutions, now enables its U.S. customers to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. MagTek is offering this capability through the MagTek iOS Virtual Reader SDK for developers to integrate into their own payment applications.

Tap to Pay on iPhone allows merchants to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and a supporting iOS app, no additional hardware or payment terminal needed. Using Tap to Pay on iPhone is easy, secure and private. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, at checkout, merchants will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in security and privacy features of iPhone to help protect business and customer data. Apple doesn't store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers, so merchants and customers can rest assured that their data stays theirs.*

Developers can use the MagTek iOS Virtual Reader SDK to integrate Tap to Pay on iPhone into their payment applications. MagTek works with developers across the restaurant, retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, OEM, and banking industries. The SDK is available for free on MagTek.com for developers integrated with the Magensa Payment Protection Gateway via Unigate using iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS.

"We are excited to deliver a service that simplifies the development of secure, modern payment applications," said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer at MagTek. "The MagTek Virtual Reader iOS SDK gives our partners the ability to quickly and confidently offer Tap to Pay on iPhone that meets the highest standards of security and compliance, directly integrated with our trusted Magensa services."

For more information, including documentation and sample code, visit the MagTek developer portal at www.magtek.com/support. For more information about MagTek, contact [email protected], call 562-546-6400, or go to https://www.magtek.com.

*Encrypted card numbers are temporarily stored on iPhone only for transactions made in Store and Forward mode.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

Apple Legal Disclaimers

Tap to Pay on iPhone requires a supported payment app and the latest version of iOS. Update to the latest version by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install. Some contactless cards may not be accepted. Transaction limits may apply. The Contactless Symbol is a trademark owned by and used with permission of EMVCo, LLC. Tap to Pay on iPhone is not available in all markets. For Tap to Pay on iPhone countries and regions, see developer.apple.com/tap-to-pay/regions. Apple Pay is a service provided by Apple Payments Services LLC, a subsidiary of Apple Inc. Neither Apple Inc. nor Apple Payments Services LLC is a bank. Any card used in Apple Pay is offered by the card issuer.

