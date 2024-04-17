MagTek releases iDynamo 5 (Gen III) - A Secure Card Reader Authenticator Compatible Across Mobile Devices and Desktop Operating Systems

"...it was a natural progression to update and enhance our most popular secure card reader authenticator with a number of new features including AES encryption..." Post this

Designed for the future, iDynamo 5 (Gen III) is perfect for P2PE environments, boasting enhanced SRED security and supporting PCI PTS 6.x SCR with AES 128/256 or triple DEA encryption and DUKPT key management. With the MagneSafe Security Architecture at its core and certification to Magensa Gateway Services, this is security you can count on.

"Mobile payments, desktop payments and authenticated identification and access control continue to be growing markets," noted Andy Deignan, Chief Executive Officer of MagTek. "And because these channels demand secure, quick-to-market solutions, it was a natural progression to update and enhance our most popular secure card reader authenticator with a number of new features including AES encryption and other configurations and security features designed to protect sensitive card and token data."

Taking mobile deployment to the next level, the iDynamo 5 (Gen III) easily attaches to smartphones or tablets using the Otterbox uniVERSE case. With its compact design, it seamlessly integrates with host devices, cases, enclosures, and holsters, offering a simple yet powerful replacement for previous models.

For more information, please contact your MagTek Sales Representative at 562-546-6400 or email [email protected] or visit our representatives at the Transact 2024 Conference, April 17-19, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV, Booth #535.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, Inc, 1 562-546-6400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek, Inc