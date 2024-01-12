MagTek Unveils DynaFlex II Go: A Compact, Rugged Device Redefining Secure Data Reading from Payment Cards, Mobile Wallets, and Barcodes

"...supporting AES-256 encryption with CMAC Authentication." Post this

With a focus on ensuring a secure transaction experience, DynaFlex II Go adheres to PCI 6.x SCR standards, providing robust protection for sensitive financial data. The device also boasts support for Apple VAS and Google Smart Tap, enhancing its versatility and compatibility with the latest payment technologies. Elevate your payment processing with the advanced features and security measures offered by DynaFlex II Go.

Andy Deignan, Chief Executive Officer at MagTek, expresses enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "DynaFlex II Go not only encapsulates flexibility in its small and rugged design but is also our inaugural end-to-end solution with Magensa, supporting AES-256 encryption with CMAC Authentication. MagTek remains steadfast in our commitment to innovation, offering clients the confidence to transact, knowing their data is safeguarded by top-tier encryption and authentication technology."

This variant of the DynaFlex reader combines reading flexibility with cross-platform compatibility, allowing developers to create applications for Windows, iOS, and Android devices. DynaFlex II Go seamlessly integrates with Magensa, providing L3-certified gateway access to leading payment processors, along with additional support for remote configuration services.

Beyond traditional payments, DynaFlex II Go incorporates an optional Barcode Reader (BCR), capable of scanning both 1D and 2D barcodes, expanding its functionality. Additionally, the device supports reading and writing non-payment NFC data for NTAG, Mifare, and Desfire, meeting diverse access control needs. Optional accessories, including a sleek and customizable desktop cradle and OtterBox uniVERSE adaptor, ensure versatile usage across mobile handsets, tablets, and desktop computers.

To learn more about the capabilities of DynaFlex II Go and Magensa Gateway Services, please visit www.magtek.com, call (562) 546-6400, or explore NRF Booth #4475 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City from January 14 to 16, 2024.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, 1 562-546-6400, [email protected], www.magtek.com

Andrew Deignan, MagTek, 1 562-546-6603, wwww.magtek.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE MagTek