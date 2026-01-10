MagTek's DynaFlex II Go Boosts the Security and Versatility of VAULT's Mobile POS Solution, GoWork Pro

"DynaFlex II Go was built to bridge the gap between payment processing and access control in a mobile world." - Andy Deignan, President and CEO of MagTek Post this

VAULT's GoWork Pro delivers the dual purpose of charging and protecting a mobile POS device. Its patented cord-free charging technology demonstrates VAULT's devotion to providing innovative and versatile products to the ever-expanding mPOS market. Built with high-quality materials and designed to exceed industry standards, the protective case shields devices from scratches, drops, and other everyday hazards, ensuring peace of mind for users. And because it is compatible with all Apple USB-C devices, GoWork Pro with DynaFlex II Go is ideal for use in healthcare, retail, restaurant, manufacturing, banking and more.

"We built DynaFlex II Go to specifically target the growing mobile demand for payment and non-payment transactions alike," said Andy Deignan, President and CEO of MagTek. "DynaFlex II Go was built to bridge the gap between payment processing and access control in a mobile world. To truly unlock that potential in the field, our customers needed an enclosure that offered zero compromise on protection. VAULT didn't just meet that requirement; they set the standard."

"Our goal is to support and protect devices across industries," said Kevin Kuluvar, VP Enterprise Revenue & Business Development, at VAULT. "With DynaFlex II Go supporting both payment and non-payment transactions, VAULT's GoWork Pro supports and protects a wider swath of industries, bringing our robust solutions to growing markets."

As markets evolve and new business demands arise, MagTek and VAULT strive to provide the tools and services necessary to meet these demands. The dynamic combination of DynaFlex II Go and GoWork Pro meets the burgeoning requirements of industries intent on growing their businesses with a flexible and multi-use mobile payment, access control, and authentication solution.

For more information regarding DynaFlex II Go please contact MagTek at 562-546-6400, visit www.magtek.com, or email [email protected]. For more information regarding the VAULT GoWork Pro with MagTek's DynaFlex II Go, reach out to VAULT, at VAULT [email protected], visit https://VAULTproducts.com, or call (336) 698-3796. Or if you are headed to the NRF Show, NYC, NY, Jacob Javits Convention Center, Jan 11 – 13, 2026, visit MagTek at Booth #6165.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About VAULT

VAULT is proudly under the Pioneer Square Brands umbrella, along with Brenthaven and Gumdrop. VAULT helps companies solve problems and run more efficiently. We offer affordable solutions that improve customer experience across industries.

Our solutions include cable-free charging, mobile point of sale, rugged case protection and more. Our cable-free charging and mPOS solutions are currently used in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and various other industries.

For more information:

VAULT

Kevin Kuluvar

VP Enterprise Revenue & Business Development

[email protected], 608-320-1567

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, Inc, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek, Inc