MagTek's DynaFlex II Go is Integrated into InVue's Portable Payment Center

"We chose to integrate MagTek hardware because we know it is reliable" - Sean Kilbride, Senior Product Manager of InVue Post this

"We chose to integrate MagTek hardware because we know it is reliable," said Sean Kilbride, Senior Product Manager of InVue. "It also has a sleek form factor that doesn't use a lot of power, so it is perfect for a counter-to-mobile battery-operated POS solution."

InVue's Portable Payment Center supports any USB-C PD Tablet (case required: available cases iPad (10, 11 gen, 10.9"); iPad mini (6, 7 gen)) and supports the integrated MagTek DynaFlex II Go payment peripheral. Devices stay charged on the stand with battery, can be plugged in using battery as backup, and can use an external battery power pack. It uses a weighted free-standing base with no external cables, and the tablet and peripheral are removable without the use of tools. The InVue Portable Payment Center Pro Stand supports any USB-C PD tablet or other USB-C charge/data peripheral as secondary customer facing display (HID) option with optional payment–case required.

"We were really excited when InVue presented their new terminal enclosure as it addresses several mobile and countertop use cases. Our customers are going to be very impressed with this product." said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer of MagTek. "The DynaFlex II Go was made for mobility and by integrating it into a free-standing POS workstation without any wires, it makes it extremely flexible".

Target markets are hospitality: restaurants, bars, Night Clubs, Gaming, Live Events; retail: pop up events, fitting rooms, mobile carts; and anywhere a customer can benefit from having a POS terminal/ satellite register available. DynaFlex II Go can be easily removed from the center and still be connected to the payment host for table-side payments or where access is limited.

The Portable Payment Center is available now through InVue, resellers, and channel partners.

For more information regarding DynaFlex II Go please contact MagTek at 562-546-6400, visit www.magtek.com, or email [email protected]. For more information regarding the InVue Portable Payment Center, call 1-888-55-INVUE, visit www.invue.com. Or visit their respective representatives at the NRF Show, NYC, NY, Jacob Javits Convention Center, MagTek at Booth #6165, InVue at Booth #2421, and Direct Source Booth #6039, Jan 11 – 13, 2026.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About InVue

InVue is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, which provides safe and sustainable cutting-edge technology solutions for physical and digital access management control. As a full solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is part of the wider ASSA ABLOY Group. Being a global leader in access solutions, the Group operates worldwide with 63,000 employees and holds leading positions in areas such as efficient door opening, trusted identities, and entrance automation.

InVue is a global leader in innovative point-of-sale, asset protection, and Smart Access solutions. With connected hardware and data-driven technology, InVue creates a seamless ecosystem that enhances store operations and elevates customer experiences. Serving diverse industries in more than 90 countries, InVue combines security and ease of use to optimize workflows, protect merchandise, and provide precise control over critical areas. Trusted by top brands worldwide, InVue's connected solutions and pioneering retail technology empower associates, engage customers, and support businesses wherever access is needed.

For more information:

InVue

Sean Kilbride

Senior Product Manager

[email protected]

www.invue.com

Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson, MagTek, Inc, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek, Inc