MagTek's Magensa Payment Protection Gateway Delivers Secure Processing for GrabScanGo's Zero-Provisioning, Multi-Path Self-Checkout Platform

"Our goal is to remove friction everywhere it exists - at checkout, at payment, and behind the scenes" - Wilfred Martis, Co-Founder and CEO of GrabScanGo

Self-checkout terminals for traditional, shared checkout using MagTek DynaFlex hardware

Instant App Clip checkout using Apple Pay ( wallet ) - no app install required

Full mobile app checkout for repeat or power users using card-on-file, Apple Pay, or Google Pay

All three checkout methods operate simultaneously within the same market, allowing shoppers to naturally distribute themselves across available paths, reducing wait times and keeping traffic moving, even during peak demand.

"MagTek is excited to partner with GrabScanGo once again to redefine the self-checkout experience," said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer at MagTek. "Together, we're enabling secure, flexible, and consumer-friendly payments across terminals, mobile experiences, and instant checkout paths. When partners leverage the full potential of the Magensa Gateway's robust technology stack, their business often scales faster and at higher rates."

The Magensa Gateway secures, tokenizes, and processes the transactions from MagTek hardware, through the App clip, or via the mobile app, regardless of how the shopper chooses to check out. This happens through one portal, providing a single, enterprise-grade payment backbone. MPPG accepts card-present and card-not-present transactions, whether customers want to pay with their EMV Chip card, mobile wallet application, or scan QR Codes, Magensa delivers traditional and alternative payments to the necessary endpoints.

MagTek DynaFlex hardware allows for tap, insert, or swipe of a credit or debit card, tap from a customer's phone wallet, or a scan a QR code. This flexibility is especially valuable in unattended and high-traffic retail environments where speed, uptime, and payment choice are critical. DynaFlex is a secure card reader authenticator using strong encryption, authentication, and tokenization.

"Our goal is to remove friction everywhere it exists - at checkout, at payment, and behind the scenes," said Wilfred Martis, Co-Founder and CEO of GrabScanGo. "Our patented plug-and-play platform makes that possible, and MagTek's DynaFlex readers and Magensa Gateway give us the secure, flexible payment foundation to support every way shoppers want to check out or pay."

For more information regarding MagTek Hardware and the Magensa Gateway please contact MagTek at 562-546-6400, visit www.magtek.com, or email [email protected]. Or if you are headed to the NRF Show, NYC, NY, Jacob Javits Convention Center, Jan 11-13, 2026, attendees can experience GrabScanGo's plug-and-play self-checkout platform and MagTek-powered payment flows live at Booth #6165. For more information about GrabScanGo's plug-and-play self-checkout platform, visit https://grabscango.com/.

