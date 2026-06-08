Magyar Telekom Deploys CPAT Technologies' DAA-Ready Virtualized Ingress Detection Solution to Strengthen Network Performance Across Hungary

CPAT Technologies announces the deployment of its DAA-ready virtualized ingress detection solution by Magyar Telekom, Hungary's largest integrated telecommunications provider. The deployment gives Magyar Telekom real-time visibility into upstream network impairments as the operator accelerates its broadband infrastructure evolution toward mid-split and high-split DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0. CPAT's platform, designed natively for Distributed Access Architecture environments including Remote PHY topologies, enables Magyar Telekom to detect, localize, and remediate ingress events with greater precision and speed. The deployment was supported by EQUICOM, CPAT's authorized distributor in Hungary. This announcement reinforces CPAT Technologies' growing international footprint across three continents.

MONTREAL and BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAT Technologies Inc., a leader in noise detection technology for the cable and broadband infrastructure industry, today announced that Magyar Telekom, Hungary's largest integrated telecommunications provider, has deployed CPAT's DAA-ready virtualized ingress detection solution across its HFC network. The deployment marks a significant step in Magyar Telekom's ongoing efforts to optimize upstream network performance in preparation for mid-split and high-split DOCSIS evolution.

Magyar Telekom selected CPAT's solution to gain real-time visibility into ingress impairments that degrade upstream signal quality, a challenge that becomes increasingly critical as operators expand DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0 capacity and prepare for higher upstream frequency plans. CPAT's platform is designed to operate natively within Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) environments, enabling Magyar Telekom to detect, localize, and remediate ingress events with greater precision and speed.

The deployment was supported by EQUICOM, CPAT's authorized distributor in Hungary, whose local expertise and presence has been instrumental in supporting the deployment within Magyar Telekom's operational environment.

"Magyar Telekom has been a valued and long-standing partner, and it is deeply satisfying to see them advance their network capabilities with our DAA-ready ingress detection platform. As the industry navigates the complexity of split migration and upstream expansion, having the right visibility tools in place is not optional; it is foundational. We are proud to be part of Magyar Telekom's journey toward a more resilient, high-performance network." Daniel Robillard, CEO, CPAT Technologies Inc.

"We have partnered with CPAT Technologies for many years and their commitment to innovation in ingress detection has consistently delivered value for our network operations team. The virtualized, DAA-compatible architecture aligns perfectly with our infrastructure direction, and we look forward to continuing this partnership as we evolve our broadband platform." Róbert Szűcs, DOCSIS DevOps Team Lead, Magyar Telekom

"Supporting Magyar Telekom and CPAT Technologies in this deployment has been a privilege. CPAT's technology is precisely engineered for the challenges operators face today, and we are pleased to serve as the bridge between their global expertise and Magyar Telekom's local requirements." Róbert Horváth, General Manager, EQUICOM

CPAT Technologies' virtualized ingress detection platform integrates with CPAT WEB, the company's cloud-based management interface, providing Magyar Telekom's operations teams with centralized dashboards, automated alerting, and actionable data. The architecture is purpose-built for DAA deployments, including Remote PHY topologies, ensuring seamless compatibility with modern headend disaggregation strategies.

This deployment reinforces CPAT Technologies' growing international footprint where cable operators are increasingly turning to automated, software-driven impairment detection to manage the growing complexity of split migration and high-split upgrades.

Read the full announcement here

About CPAT Technologies Inc.

CPAT Technologies specializes in continuous ingress and leakage management solutions for HFC and coaxial cable network operators. Built on nearly two decades of field-proven expertise, CPAT develops hardware and software platforms that give operators real-time visibility into network impairments that degrade performance, enabling faster fault resolution, reduced truck rolls, and network readiness for DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0 evolution. CPAT's solutions, including the DAA-ready IRXV and DRVXT platforms, are deployed by operators across three continents. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit cpat.tech.

About Magyar Telekom

Magyar Telekom, Hungary's largest telecommunication operator, was established in 1991. It provides a full range of telecommunications and infocommunications (ICT) services including fixed line and mobile telephony, data transmission and non-voice as well as IT and systems integration services. Magyar Telekom is the majority owner of Makedonski Telekom, the leading fixed line and mobile operator in the Republic of North Macedonia. Magyar Telekom's majority shareholder (65.78%) is Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V., fully owned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

About EQUICOM

EQUICOM is an authorized distributor of CPAT Technologies in Hungary, providing sales, integration support, and technical services to cable and broadband operators in the region. The company's objective is to keep pace with the continuous evolution of the industry, thereby ensuring it provides the best possible solutions to its clients' needs and challenges.

Media Contact

Daniel Robillard, CPAT Technologies, 1 888-307-2728, [email protected], www.cpat.tech

SOURCE CPAT Technologies