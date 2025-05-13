Mahipal Reddy Yalla, COO & CTO of Virtual Networx Inc., Joins Forbes Technology Council

Mahipal Reddy Yalla joins Forbes Technology Council, recognized for innovation in AI, infrastructure automation, and enterprise IT leadership.
DALLAS, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mahipal Reddy Yalla accepted into Forbes Technology Council Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Mahipal Reddy Yalla, COO & CTO of Virtual Networx Inc., a leader in AI-powered IT infrastructure and automation solutions, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council.
Mahipal was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Mahipal has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Mahipal will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
"I'm honored to join the Forbes Technology Council. This opportunity allows me to share insights, engage with visionary leaders, and strengthen our mission at Virtual Networx to drive enterprise innovation through AI and automation."
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
