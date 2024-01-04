Mailchain Integrates Huddle01 to Offer Seamless Web3 Video Conferencing and Multi-Chain Communication with Web3 Identities

Users can now schedule, invite, and join Huddle01 meetings using their preferred Web3 identities directly from Mailchain's unified inbox.

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mailchain, the communication layer for web3, has integrated Huddle01's web3 audio and video conferencing into its inbox. This integration enables web3-native video conferencing meeting invites to be created, scheduled, and sent via Mailchain. Attendees can add the meeting to their calendar, or join a meeting securely and seamlessly via a direct link from their Mailchain inbox.

In the web3 ecosystem, users are identified by their digital wallets or decentralized identifiers rather than traditional usernames or email addresses. Web3 organizations, including decentralized application (dApp) developers and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) require secure, frictionless communication tools that offer features tailored to their digital identities, so they can engage with their communities and build meaningful relationships in the context of these identities.

Mailchain's web3 email communication and Huddle01's video conferencing tools are specifically designed to operate with wallet addresses and their associated name services, such as ENS, Solana, Tezos and Lens handles, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or avatars. This integration places web3 identities at the forefront of multi-chain work-related and personal communication, offering a hassle-free login experience for Huddle01 conferences.

"This partnership is exciting because we're elevating the web3 productivity user experience as a whole. From the Mailchain Inbox, users can organize and join Huddle01 meetings easily, using their preferred identities in one click," said Tim Boeckmann, CEO of Mailchain.

"With Huddle01 and Mailchain, anyone can create and join a web3 video meeting, without any friction. People can bring their web3 identity to life with a video call and continue ongoing communication in the inbox, which means more meaningful collaboration in web3 as a whole," said Ayush Ranjan, CEO of Huddle01.

For more information about the integration or to experience the enhanced Huddle01 login process firsthand, go to https://app.mailchain.com and view the documentation.

About Mailchain

Mailchain is the communication layer for Web3. With one simple, elegant inbox, users can send and receive private mail using web3 identities and blockchain addresses. Application developers can directly communicate with users or build applications that use the open-source protocol using the Mailchain SDK.

For more information, please visit https://mailchain.com

About Huddle01

Huddle01 is on a mission to democratize the way we interact in cyberspace by building the 1st decentralized people-powered communication network. Leverage our current suite of developer-friendly SDKs to build live audio & video applications in minutes.

For more information, please visit: https://huddle01.com/

Media Contact

Charlotte Epistola, Mailchain, 44 20 3239 9007, [email protected], https://mailchain.com

