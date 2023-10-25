Mailchain Launches Solana Support to its Multichain Communication Protocol

Introducing Solana and .sol Web3 Email Communication with Mailchain

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mailchain has extended its web3 email inbox capabilities to include Solana and .sol communication. The multichain protocol already serves other major chains and identities including .eth .tez .near and .x, and now Solana developers and users can exchange messages using Solana blockchain addresses and domains with the broader web3 ecosystem.

Solana's architecture is designed to facilitate lower fees, greater speed, and a user experience to inspire mass web3 adoption. On the heels of its major announcements, including the newly announced Visa integration to send and receive USDC settlement payments on the Solana blockchain, the Solana ecosystem has attracted many developers and projects, ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms to non-fungible tokens (NFT) marketplaces. Mailchain enables web3-native communication for all of these communities. With Mailchain's web3 inbox and SDK, apps, peers, platforms and projects can communicate in a direct, private and verifiable way, using their .sol identities.

Mailchain's multichain communication protocol and unified, self-sovereign inbox ensure end-to-end encrypted, web3 email between verifiable senders and recipients. Mailchain's SDK simplifies developers' work to integrate web3 email communication into their decentralized applications, while the Mailchain inbox enables users to send and receive mail for multiple web3 identities, with complete user privacy and data ownership.

"We are proud to bring Mailchain web3 communication to Solana and its diverse ecosystem of builders and users. We are unifying web3 communication capabilities for everyone, so anyone in web3 can communicate securely and privately, between different protocols and identities," said Tim Boeckmann, CEO of Mailchain.

Mailchain's SDK is now available to all projects to easily integrate Solana-native communication into their dApps and platforms. To start using .sol web3 email addresses with Mailchain, Solana users can create an account here, or visit the Mailchain documentation for setup instructions.

About Mailchain

Mailchain is the communication layer for Web3. With one simple, elegant inbox, users can send and receive private mail using web3 identities and blockchain addresses. Application developers can directly communicate with users or build applications that use the open-source protocol using the Mailchain SDK.

For more information, please visit https://mailchain.com

About Solana

Solana is a blockchain built for mass adoption. It's a high performance network that is utilized for a range of use cases, including finance, NFTs, payments, and gaming. Solana operates as a single global state machine, and is open, interoperable, and decentralized.

For more information, please visit https://solana.com

